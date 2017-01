Bay Area Genetic Testing Firm Counsyl Lays Off Oncology Sales Team

Counsyl’s foray into oncology didn’t last long.The company is effectively shutting down its cancer business unit and axing 24 jobs — around 5 percent of its workforce — after announcing in May that it had launched that effort.Counsyl cofounder and CEO Ramji Srinivasan confirmed the news on Friday in a statement forwarded by a company representative. The company’s rationale is to double-down its focus on women’s health and preventive carrier screening.