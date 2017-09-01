|
Bay Area Genetic Testing Firm Counsyl Lays Off Oncology Sales Team
1/9/2017 6:07:24 AM
Counsyl’s foray into oncology didn’t last long.
The company is effectively shutting down its cancer business unit and axing 24 jobs — around 5 percent of its workforce — after announcing in May that it had launched that effort.
Counsyl cofounder and CEO Ramji Srinivasan confirmed the news on Friday in a statement forwarded by a company representative. The company’s rationale is to double-down its focus on women’s health and preventive carrier screening.
comments powered by