Bay Area Genetic Testing Firm Counsyl Lays Off Oncology Sales Team



1/9/2017 6:07:24 AM

Counsyl’s foray into oncology didn’t last long.

The company is effectively shutting down its cancer business unit and axing 24 jobs — around 5 percent of its workforce — after announcing in May that it had launched that effort.

Counsyl cofounder and CEO Ramji Srinivasan confirmed the news on Friday in a statement forwarded by a company representative. The company’s rationale is to double-down its focus on women’s health and preventive carrier screening.

Counsyl
  		 

