Genentech (RHHBY)’s Bladder Cancer Drug Wins Priority Review From the FDA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
accepted the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA)
and granted Priority Review for TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab) for
the treatment of people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial
carcinoma (mUC) who are ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy, and are
either previously untreated (first-line) or have disease progression at
least 12 months after receiving chemotherapy before surgery
(neoadjuvant) or after surgery (adjuvant). Urothelial carcinoma accounts
for 90 percent of all bladder cancers and can also be found in the renal
pelvis, ureter and urethra.
“In May 2016, TECENTRIQ became the first treatment approved by the FDA
for people with previously treated advanced bladder cancer in more than
30 years,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of
Global Product Development. “We are committed to continue working with
the FDA to make TECENTRIQ available to more people with this type of
advanced bladder cancer, specifically those who are unable to tolerate
cisplatin-based chemotherapy as an initial treatment.”
This sBLA submission for TECENTRIQ is based on results from the Phase II
IMvigor210 study, and the FDA will make a decision on approval by April
30, 2017. A Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the
FDA has determined to have the potential to provide significant
improvements in the safety and effectiveness of the treatment,
prevention or diagnosis of a serious disease.
TECENTRIQ is currently approved by the FDA to treat people with locally
advanced or mUC who have disease progression during or following
platinum-based chemotherapy or whose disease has worsened within 12
months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy. TECENTRIQ
is approved under accelerated approval for this indication based on
tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for
this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. TECENTRIQ is also approved for
the treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer
(NSCLC) who have disease progression during or following
platinum-containing chemotherapy, and have progressed on an appropriate
FDA-approved targeted therapy if their tumor has EGFR or ALK gene
abnormalities.
About the IMvigor210 study
IMvigor210 is an open-label, multicenter, single-arm Phase II study that
evaluated the safety and efficacy of TECENTRIQ in people with locally
advanced or mUC, regardless of PD-L1 expression. People in the study
were enrolled into one of two cohorts. Cohort 1, upon which this sBLA
submission is based, consisted of people who were ineligible for
first-line cisplatin-based chemotherapy, and who had received no prior
chemotherapies for locally advanced or mUC (i.e., first-line) or had
disease progression at least 12 months after neoadjuvant or adjuvant
chemotherapy. Cohort 2, which served as the basis for the FDA’s
accelerated approval of TECENTRIQ in May 2016, included people whose
disease had progressed during or following previous treatment with a
platinum-based chemotherapy regimen, or who had disease progression
within 12 months of treatment with a platinum-based neoadjuvant or
adjuvant chemotherapy regimen. The primary endpoint of the study was
objective response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints included duration of
response (DOR), overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS)
and safety.
About metastatic urothelial cancer
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), it is estimated that
more than 79,000 Americans will be diagnosed with bladder cancer in
2017. About 11 percent of new diagnoses are made when bladder cancer is
in advanced stages. There is a dramatic difference in survival rates
between early and advanced bladder cancer. Approximately 96 percent of
people will live five or more years when diagnosed with the earliest
stage of the disease, compared to 39 percent when diagnosed in advanced
stages (stage III-IV) of the disease. Men are about three to four times
more likely to get bladder cancer during their lifetime than women.
About TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab)
TECENTRIQ is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein
called PD-L1. TECENTRIQ is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor
cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, TECENTRIQ may
enable the activation of T cells. TECENTRIQ may also affect normal cells.
TECENTRIQ U.S. Indication
TECENTRIQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:
-
A type of bladder cancer called urothelial carcinoma. TECENTRIQ may be
used when your bladder cancer:
The approval of TECENTRIQ in these patients is based on a study that
measured response rate and duration of response. There is an ongoing
study to confirm clinical benefit.
-
Has spread or cannot be removed by surgery (advanced urothelial
carcinoma), and
-
You have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working
-
A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
TECENTRIQ may be used when your lung cancer:
-
Has spread or grown, and
-
You have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working
If your tumor has an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, you should have also
tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and
it did not work or is no longer working.
It is not known if TECENTRIQ is safe and effective in children.
Important Safety Information
Important Information About TECENTRIQ
TECENTRIQ can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and
tissues in many areas of your body and can affect the way they work.
These problems can sometimes become serious or life threatening and can
lead to death.
Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems
from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider may treat you
with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare
provider may delay or completely stop treatment with TECENTRIQ if you
have severe side effects.
Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if
they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get
worse.
TECENTRIQ can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Lung Problems (pneumonitis) – Signs and symptoms of
pneumonitis may include: new or worsening cough, shortness of breath,
or chest pain
-
Liver Problems (hepatitis) – Signs and symptoms of
hepatitis may include: yellowing of the skin or the whites of the
eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach
area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal, feeling less hungry than usual
-
Intestinal Problems (colitis) – Signs and symptoms of
colitis may include: diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements
than usual, blood in the stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools, and
severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness
-
Hormone Gland Problems (especially the pituitary, thyroid, adrenal
glands and pancreas) – Signs and symptoms that the hormone
glands are not working properly may include: headaches that will not
go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight
loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than
usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex
drive, irritability, or forgetfulness, feeling cold, constipation,
voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or
vomiting, stomach area (abdomen) pain
-
Nervous System Problems (neuropathy, meningitis, encephalitis) – Signs
and symptoms of nervous system problems may include: severe muscle
weakness, numbness or tingling in hands and feet, fever, confusion,
changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck
stiffness
-
Inflammation of the Eyes – Signs and symptoms may include
blurry vision, double vision, other vision problems, eye pain or
redness
-
Severe Infections – Signs and symptoms of infection may
include: fever, cough, frequent urination, flu-like symptoms, pain
when urinating
-
Severe Infusion Reactions – Signs and symptoms of infusion
reactions may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing,
shortness of breath or wheezing, dizziness, fever, feeling like
passing out, back or neck pain, and swelling of your face or lips
Before you receive TECENTRIQ, tell your healthcare provider about all
your medical conditions, including if you:
-
Have immune system problems (such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative
colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or
breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects
your nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis, or Guillain-Barre
syndrome); or are being treated for an infection
-
Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
-
TECENTRIQ can harm your unborn baby
-
If you are able to become pregnant, you should use an effective
method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 5
months after the last dose of TECENTRIQ
-
Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed
-
It is not known if TECENTRIQ passes into your breast milk
-
Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after
the last dose of TECENTRIQ
Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the
medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter
medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
The most common side effects of TECENTRIQ in previously-treated
people with urothelial carcinoma include:
-
feeling tired
-
decreased appetite
-
nausea
-
urinary tract infection
-
fever
-
constipation
The most common side effects of TECENTRIQ in people with non-small
cell lung cancer include:
-
feeling tired
-
decreased appetite
-
shortness of breath
-
cough
-
nausea
-
constipation
TECENTRIQ may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the
ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have
concerns about fertility.
These are not all the possible side effects of TECENTRIQ. Ask your
healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may
report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088, or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
Please visit http://www.TECENTRIQ.com
for the TECENTRIQ full Prescribing Information for additional Important
Safety Information.
About Genentech in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
For more than 30 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the
goal to redefine treatment in oncology. Today, we’re investing more than
ever to bring personalized cancer immunotherapy (PCI) to people with
cancer. The goal of PCI is to provide each person with a treatment
tailored to harness his or her own immune system to fight cancer.
Genentech is studying more than 20 investigational medicines, 10 of
which are in clinical trials. In every study we are evaluating
biomarkers to identify which people may be appropriate candidates for
our medicines. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.
About Genentech
Founded 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.