 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Trump's Defense Pick Officially Cuts Ties With Theranos



1/9/2017 5:30:43 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis has resigned from the board of the beleaguered Silicon Valley blood-testing company Theranos, according to a person with direct knowledge. Mattis stepped down in December in preparation for a confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, the person said.

Theranos referred questions about Mattis's status on its board to the Trump transition team.

Read at Washington Post
Read at Bloomberg
Read at Wall Street Journal
Read at CNN


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 