80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Trump's
Defense Pick Officially Cuts Ties With
Theranos
Tweet
1/9/2017 5:30:43 AM
Retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis has resigned from the board of the beleaguered Silicon Valley blood-testing company Theranos, according to a person with direct knowledge. Mattis stepped down in December in preparation for a confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, the person said.
Theranos referred questions about Mattis's status on its board to the Trump transition team.
Read at
Washington Post
Read at
Bloomberg
Read at
Wall Street Journal
Read at
CNN
