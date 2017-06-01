 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Troubled Theranos Pink Slips Another 41% of Workforce



1/6/2017 12:09:10 PM

Theranos Inc., the embattled blood-testing company, will fire about 41 percent of its employees after months of regulatory setbacks, lawsuits, and scrutiny.

The Silicon Valley startup will eliminate 155 positions, leaving 220 employees who will focus on developing a new product, a tabletop blood testing product called the miniLab.

It’s the second wave of layoffs for Theranos, which previously in October fired 340 workers and said it would close its testing labs.

Read at Bloomberg
