Cerveau Technologies, Inc. Signs License Agreement With Merck & Co. (MRK) For Novel Investigational Tau Imaging Agent

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerveau Technologies, Inc. today announced finalization of an exclusive
license agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada,
for the global development and commercialization of Merck’s early stage
investigational imaging agent (MK-6240) being evaluated for use in
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans to image neurofibrillary
tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are
a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s
disease.
As part of the agreement, Cerveau will be responsible for the clinical
development and commercialization of MK-6240 in return for payment of
license fees, milestone payments and royalties on worldwide sales of any
future marketed products. Cerveau plans to initiate a Phase III clinical
program in early 2018.
“At Cerveau, we are focused on providing information and technologies to
researchers and clinicians to enable the improvement of brain health,”
said Rick Hiatt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cerveau
Technologies, Inc. “We are excited by the opportunity to work with Merck
and the pharmaceutical industry in providing access to this novel
imaging agent to the broader scientific community.”
“There is a critical need for sensitive biomarkers for diagnosis and
monitoring of tau pathology in neurodegenerative diseases to allow for
more appropriate staging of disease states, and measuring the effect of
candidate disease-modifying therapeutics,” said Darryle Schoepp, vice
president discovery, Merck Research Laboratories. “Agreements such as
this represent an important platform for this field of research to
realize the full potential of novel Tau imaging agents in clinical
practice.”
In early studies published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Merck
scientists reported that [18F]MK-6240 has a high specificity and
selectivity for neurofibrillary tangles with favorable physicochemical
properties and in vivo pharmacokinetics that warranted clinical
investigation as a potential PET neuroimaging agent. Merck and Cerveau
are currently conducting an open-label Phase 1 study to investigate the
safety and characterize the use of [18F]MK-6240 as a PET imaging agent
for quantifying brain burden of neurofibrillary tangle pathology. For
further information about the trial please go to clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02562989).
About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.
Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical
Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to
globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact
patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.