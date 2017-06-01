Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO) Changes Name To Reflect Its Mission And Role Of Member Companies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Illinois Biotechnology Industry Organization (iBIO) today announced
that it has changed its name to the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation
Organization to better reflect the role its member companies play in
developing and advancing new medicines, medical devices and agricultural
foods, plants, fuels and chemicals. The use of the iBIO logo will remain
the same.
“The new name is designed to demonstrate our expanded presence within
the medical technology sector coupled with our existing presence in the
pharmaceutical and agricultural life sciences community”
“iBIO member companies are on the cutting edge of new innovations to
treat and cure diseases through medications and devices and to develop
more sustainable agricultural by-products,” said Timothy P. Walbert,
chairman of the iBIO board of directors and chairman, president and
chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. “This name better reflects
the important role our companies collectively play in the local,
domestic and international life sciences community.”
Founded in 2002, iBIO’s mission is to make Illinois and the Midwest a
leading life sciences community and a destination for companies in its
supported sectors as well as to provide growth opportunities for early
stage startup companies in the life sciences, agricultural sciences and
medical technology.
“The new name is designed to demonstrate our expanded presence within
the medical technology sector coupled with our existing presence in the
pharmaceutical and agricultural life sciences community,” said Warren
Ribley, president and CEO of iBIO and the iBIO Institute.
iBIO is the state affiliate of two national associations - the
Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the Advanced Medical
Technology Association (AdvaMed). As such, iBIO represents the medical
device and biotechnology companies throughout Illinois advocating for
public policy that promotes innovation leading to better health outcomes
for patients.
iBIO’s members from the agricultural sciences, biopharma and medical
technology communities directly employ more than 80,000 Illinois
residents and pay their employees 91 percent more than the Illinois
private sector average. The community contributes more than $98 billion
in total economic output for Illinois.
About the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization
iBIO’s mission is to make Illinois and the surrounding Midwest one of
the world’s top life sciences centers: a great place to do business and
a great place to grow technology ventures.
iBIO, working on its own and through valued partners
-
Promotes sound public policy at the local, state and federal levels;
-
Improves our region’s ability to create, attract and retain businesses
-
Orchestrates industry involvement to help solve America’s math and
science education crisis
-
Builds community by providing opportunities to connect and engage with
the industry
We thereby contribute to the well-being of people worldwide while
creating new jobs, attracting firms to the region and generating
prosperity.
iBIO’s Leadership Sponsors are AbbVie, Astellas US, Horizon Pharma,
Shire and Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America.