Open Therapeutics Buys Majority Stake Of Pilus Energy Subsidiary From Tauriga (TAUG)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open
Therapeutics™ has purchased an 80 percent majority stake in Tauriga
Sciences, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pilus Energy LLC, according to
Jerome Hamilton, CEO of Open Therapeutics. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is
engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space. Following its
acquisition, Open Therapeutics plans to continue the development of
Pilus Energy’s proprietary technology with the goal of
commercialization, says Hamilton. The technology involves removing
bacteria from water and converting the bacteria into energy. Hamilton
says that Open Therapeutics is looking at the agreement with Tauriga as
a means of creating the potential for Pilus Energy to become successful
in commercializing its technology:
“We have a vision to continue that process for Pilus Energy, and
Tauriga’s management will be helpful in realizing those mutually
beneficial efforts,” says Hamilton. He adds that the acquisition will
create synergy with Open Therapeutics, which launches its new platform
in late January or early February 2017 to enable bio researchers around
the world to openly exchange information without charge, based upon open
source collaboration, that can lead to acceleration of research results.
Researchers will then be able publish their findings in prestigious
publications around the world.
ABOUT OPEN THERAPEUTICS™ LLC
Open
Therapeutics™ is a seven-year-old company that curates and develops
open medical, biopharma, and synthetic biology-based biotechnologies.
Among the technologies being freely opened to the global community are
essential proteins for developing antibiotic and anticancer
therapeutics, immunotherapy and oncolytics, and biomarker inducers. The
Company, formerly Bacterial Robotics, LLC and Microbial Robotics, LLC
before changing its name change to Open Therapeutics in early 2016, is
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has laboratory operations in
Covington, Kentucky, and Madrid, Spain, via its strategic partner,
Bacmine SL (www.bacmine.com).
For additional information, please visit Open Therapeutics’ website at http://opentherapeutics.org/about-us/.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is a fully reporting life sciences company
engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential
licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help
individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company has already
identified potential products and technologies of interest and is
actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line
to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC (The
Company’s previously announced new planned wholly owned subsidiary).