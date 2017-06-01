Open Therapeutics Buys Majority Stake Of Pilus Energy Subsidiary From Tauriga (TAUG)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Therapeutics™ has purchased an 80 percent majority stake in Tauriga Sciences, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pilus Energy LLC, according to Jerome Hamilton, CEO of Open Therapeutics. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space. Following its acquisition, Open Therapeutics plans to continue the development of Pilus Energy’s proprietary technology with the goal of commercialization, says Hamilton. The technology involves removing bacteria from water and converting the bacteria into energy. Hamilton says that Open Therapeutics is looking at the agreement with Tauriga as a means of creating the potential for Pilus Energy to become successful in commercializing its technology:

“We have a vision to continue that process for Pilus Energy, and Tauriga’s management will be helpful in realizing those mutually beneficial efforts,” says Hamilton. He adds that the acquisition will create synergy with Open Therapeutics, which launches its new platform in late January or early February 2017 to enable bio researchers around the world to openly exchange information without charge, based upon open source collaboration, that can lead to acceleration of research results. Researchers will then be able publish their findings in prestigious publications around the world.

ABOUT OPEN THERAPEUTICS™ LLC

Open Therapeutics™ is a seven-year-old company that curates and develops open medical, biopharma, and synthetic biology-based biotechnologies. Among the technologies being freely opened to the global community are essential proteins for developing antibiotic and anticancer therapeutics, immunotherapy and oncolytics, and biomarker inducers. The Company, formerly Bacterial Robotics, LLC and Microbial Robotics, LLC before changing its name change to Open Therapeutics in early 2016, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has laboratory operations in Covington, Kentucky, and Madrid, Spain, via its strategic partner, Bacmine SL (www.bacmine.com). For additional information, please visit Open Therapeutics’ website at http://opentherapeutics.org/about-us/.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is a fully reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC (The Company’s previously announced new planned wholly owned subsidiary).