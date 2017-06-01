Acucela (AUCL) Receives Orphan Drug Designation From The FDA For The Treatment Of Stargardt Disease

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acucela Inc. (“Acucela”), a clinical-stage ophthalmology company and
wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.
(Tokyo 4596) that specializes in identifying and developing novel
therapeutics to treat and slow the progression of sight-threatening
ophthalmic diseases, announced today that the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug
Administration) granted orphan drug designation to Acucela’s leading
drug candidate emixustat hydrochloride (“emixustat”) for the treatment
of Stargardt disease. The orphan drug designation does not apply to
other indications emixustat is being developed.
The Orphan Drug Act (ODA) provides for granting special status to drugs
and biologics intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis
or prevention of rare diseases and disorders that affect fewer than
200,000 people in the U.S.
Stargardt Disease
Stargardt disease, or fundus flavimaculatus, is a rare, genetically
inherited disease that directly affects the retina of the eye, often
resulting in the slow progression of vision loss in children. It may
also be referred to as Stargardt macular dystrophy or juvenile macular
degeneration and affects approximately 1 in 10,000 individuals worldwide1.
The most common form of the disease is caused by a genetic mutation of
the ABCA4 gene leading to the accumulation of toxic vitamin A byproducts
(primarily A2E) in the retina, which results in the gradual
deterioration of photoreceptors and vision. Symptoms of Stargardt
disease typically appear during childhood or adolescence, but in some
cases difficulty with eyesight and vision loss may not be identified
until later in life.
Stargardt disease affects less than 40,000 patients in the U.S. where it
is recognized as an orphan disease, subject to the Orphan Drug Act.
Currently, there are no known therapies that exist to slow the advance
of the disease, and it is recognized as a serious unmet medical need by
the United States Foundation of Fighting Blindness and the National Eye
Institute.
Emixustat Hydrochloride
The visual cycle is the process by which vitamin A is recycled in the
eye; vitamin A is crucial to the visual process. Emixustat modulates the
visual cycle by inhibiting a critical enzyme of this pathway, retinal
pigment epithelium protein 65 (RPE65). Slowing the visual cycle reduces
the availability of vitamin A derivatives (11-cis- and
all-trans-retinal) to form precursors of A2E and related compounds. In
animal models of Stargardt disease and retinal degeneration, emixustat
was found to stop and reverse the accumulation of A2E and to preserve
the integrity of the retina. Emixustat when delivered orally was found
to be generally well tolerated in human clinical studies with delayed
dark adaptation being the most common ocular adverse event. Acucela is
planning to explore emixustat’s potential to stop or slow the
progression of vision loss in patients diagnosed with Stargardt disease
in future clinical studies.
Dr. Ryo Kubota, MD, PhD, and Chairman, President and CEO of Acucela,
states, “We are very pleased to receive FDA’s orphan drug designation
for emixustat to treat Stargardt disease. We are actively advancing the
development of emixustat to address this unmet medical need.”
About Acucela Inc.
Acucela Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Pharmaceutical
Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo 4596) committed to translating innovation into
a diverse portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore vision
for millions of people worldwide. Acucela’s pipeline includes drug
candidates and therapeutics for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa,
proliferative diabetic retinopathy, intermediate AMD, Diabetic macular
edema, Stargardt disease and cataracts. http://www.acucela.com;
http://www.kubotaholdings.co.jp/en/
