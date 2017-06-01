Alexion (ALXN) Release: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To ALXN1210 For The Treatment Of Patients With Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug
designation (ODD) to ALXN1210, a highly innovative, longer-acting
anti-C5 antibody that inhibits terminal complement, which is being
evaluated for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH). PNH is a debilitating, ultra-rare,
life-threatening blood disorder in which uncontrolled activation of
complement, a component of the immune system, results in hemolysis
(destruction of a patient’s red blood cells).1
“Alexion is committed to achieving the highest levels of innovation to
address the needs of patients suffering from PNH, a devastating
ultra-rare disorder,” said Martin Mackay, Ph.D., Executive Vice
President and Global Head of R&D at Alexion. “We are pleased that the
FDA has recognized the potential for ALXN1210 to offer a significant
therapeutic advantage for patients with PNH. Data from our ongoing
clinical studies have shown rapid, complete, and sustained complement
inhibition in treated patients, and we look forward to continuing to
evaluate this highly innovative molecule in our Phase 3 trial of
ALXN1210 administered every eight weeks.”
Alexion is currently enrolling patients in Phase 3 trials of ALXN1210 in
patients with PNH as well as in patients with atypical hemolytic uremic
syndrome (aHUS), another ultra-rare and life-threatening disease caused
by chronic uncontrolled complement activation. More information on these
clinical trials is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov
under the identifiers NCT02946463 and NCT02949128. In June 2016,
ALXN1210 was granted ODD by the European Commission for the treatment of
patients with PNH. ALXN1210 is protected by a composition of matter
patent in the U.S. and Europe through 2035. ALXN1210 is not approved in
any country.
The FDA, through its Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD),
grants orphan status to drugs and biologic products that are intended
for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare
diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the
United States. ODD provides a drug developer with certain benefits and
incentives, including a period of marketing exclusivity if regulatory
approval is ultimately received for the designated indication.
About Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
PNH is an ultra-rare blood disorder in which chronic, uncontrolled
activation of complement, a component of the normal immune system,
results in hemolysis (destruction of the patient's red blood cells). PNH
strikes people of all ages, with an average age of onset in the early
30s.1 Approximately 10 percent of all patients first develop
symptoms at 21 years of age or younger.2 PNH develops without
warning and can occur in men and women of all races, backgrounds and
ages. PNH often goes unrecognized, with delays in diagnosis ranging from
one to more than 10 years.3 In the period of time before
treatment was available, it had been estimated that approximately
one-third of patients with PNH did not survive more than five years from
the time of diagnosis.4 PNH has been identified more commonly
among patients with disorders of the bone marrow, including aplastic
anemia (AA) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).5,6,7 In
patients with thrombosis of unknown origin, PNH may be an underlying
cause.8
About ALXN1210
ALXN1210 is a highly innovative, longer-acting anti-C5 antibody
discovered and developed by Alexion that inhibits terminal complement.
In early studies, ALXN1210 demonstrated rapid, complete, and sustained
reduction of free C5 levels.9 Alexion has completed
enrollment in two ongoing clinical studies of ALXN1210 in patients with
PNH—a Phase 1/2 dose-escalating study and an open-label, multi-dose
Phase 2 study that is also evaluating longer dosing intervals beyond 8
weeks.
ALXN1210 is currently in Phase 3 trials in patients with PNH and aHUS.
In addition, Alexion is conducting a Phase 1 study to evaluate a new
formulation of ALXN1210 administered subcutaneously in healthy
volunteers.
In June 2016, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation
(ODD) to ALXN1210 for the treatment of patients with PNH.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and
rare disorders. Alexion is the global leader in complement inhibition
and has developed and commercializes the first and only approved
complement inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), two
life-threatening ultra-rare disorders. In addition, Alexion’s metabolic
franchise includes two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies
for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D).
Alexion is advancing the most robust rare disease pipeline in the
biotech industry with highly innovative product candidates in multiple
therapeutic areas. This press release and further information about
Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to Alexion's development plans for ALXN1210, the
medical benefits of ALXN1210 for the treatment of PNH and aHUS, medical
and commercial potential of ALXN1210, and plans for regulatory filings
for ALXN1210. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that may
cause Alexion's results and plans to materially differ from those
expected, including for example, decisions of regulatory authorities
regarding marketing approval or material limitations on the marketing of
our products, delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and
supply of our products and our product candidates, progress in
establishing and developing commercial infrastructure, failure to
satisfactorily address matters raised by the FDA and other regulatory
agencies, the possibility that results of clinical trials are not
predictive of safety and efficacy results of our products in broader
patient populations in the disease studied or other diseases, the risk
that strategic transactions will not result in short-term or long-term
benefits, the possibility that current results of commercialization are
not predictive of future rates of adoption of Soliris in PNH, aHUS or
other diseases, the possibility that clinical trials of our product
candidates could be delayed or that additional research and testing is
required by regulatory agencies, including for ALXN1210, the adequacy of
our pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes, the risk that
third party payors (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse
or continue to reimburse for the use of our products at acceptable rates
or at all, risks regarding government investigations, including
investigations of Alexion by the SEC and DOJ, the risk that anticipated
regulatory filings are delayed, including for ALXN1210, the risk that
estimates regarding the number of patients with PNH, aHUS, HPP and LAL-D
are inaccurate, the risks of shifting foreign exchange rates, and a
variety of other risks set forth from time to time in Alexion's filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not
limited to the risks discussed in Alexion's Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2016 and in our other filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Alexion does not
intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof, except when a duty arises
under law.
|