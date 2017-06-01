Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) And GeneCentric Diagnostics Announce Exploratory Biomarker Research Collaboration

NEW YORK & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and GeneCentric Diagnostics, Inc. today announced a biomarker research collaboration to explore whether the application of GeneCentric’s Cancer Subtype Platform (CSP™) might be able to identify translational biomarkers for Opdivo (nivolumab), which may help inform future clinical trials. Additionally, GeneCentric announced it has secured equity funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb that will support the clinical development of GeneCentric’s CSP™ and build-out of GeneCentric’s new laboratory in Research Triangle Park.



CSP™, GeneCentric's proprietary core technology, identifies biologic subtypes of cancer through an integrated analysis of tumor genomics. Cancer subtypes can support rational clinical trial design, as biomarkers to identify patient cohorts optimally suited for certain therapeutic compounds, and as companion diagnostics.



"We are very excited to have Bristol-Myers Squibb as both a collaboration partner and an investor in GeneCentric,” said Myla Lai-Goldman, M.D., CEO of GeneCentric. “Bristol-Myers Squibb is an industry leader in oncology, and we look forward to engaging with them to advance research that may benefit patient prognosis.”



“GeneCentric’s innovative approach to cancer biomarkers offers an opportunity to accelerate translational and exploratory biomarker research, with the potential to optimize assays that can better inform decisions about patient care and treatments,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., head of Development, Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We are very pleased to support GeneCentric’s long-term goals as a company and to explore the application of its technology towards more targeted approaches to help patients.”

