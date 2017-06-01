Acceleron Pharma Outlines Corporate Goals And Priorities For 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
innovative therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today
announced its major corporate research and development goals and
priorities for 2017.
"With our Phase 3 luspatercept programs in MDS and beta-thalassemia
advancing on plan, 2017 will be a transformational year for Acceleron.
We are looking ahead to the clinical, regulatory and commercial
milestones that will help us achieve our vision of becoming a fully
integrated biopharmaceutical company,” said Habib Dable, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. "Additionally, we continue to
advance and expand our wholly-owned portfolio of innovative protein
therapeutics for patients with serious diseases. With multiple Phase 3
and Phase 2 trials ongoing and new INDs expected in 2017 and 2018, we
believe that our pipeline of therapeutic candidates positions us to
create significant value for our shareholders while making a meaningful
difference in the lives of patients who have limited treatment options."
The Company’s major research and development goals and priorities are
highlighted below:
Luspatercept in Rare Blood Disorders
Luspatercept is being developed to treat patients who have anemia
associated with rare blood disorders, including beta-thalassemia and
malignant disorders such as myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and
myelofibrosis.
Goals for luspatercept in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS):
-
Complete patient enrollment in the MEDALIST Phase 3 clinical trial in
the second half of this year
-
Release topline results for the MEDALIST Phase 3 trial by the end of
next year
-
Evaluate and design a clinical and regulatory strategy for
luspatercept in first-line lower risk MDS patients
Goals for luspatercept in beta-thalassemia:
-
Complete patient enrollment in the BELIEVE Phase 3 clinical trial in
the second half of this year
-
Release topline results for the BELIEVE Phase 3 trial by the end of
next year
-
Initiate a Phase 2 trial in patients with non-transfusion dependent
beta-thalassemia by the end of this year
Goals for luspatercept in myelofibrosis:
-
Initiate a Phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis by the end of this year
ACE-083 in Neuromuscular Disease
ACE-083 is being developed to increase muscle mass and strength in
target muscle groups for diseases such as facioscapulohumeral muscular
dystrophy (FSHD), where patients experience focal muscle loss. Acceleron
plans to:
-
Present initial topline results from the open label, dose-escalation
stage of the Phase 2 study in FSHD in late 2017
-
Initiate the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled stage of the
Phase 2 study in 2018
-
Initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in a second neuromuscular disease
Pipeline Expansion
Acceleron continues its research on several preclinical protein
therapeutics targeting fibrotic disorders, vascular disease, and
musculoskeletal disease. Acceleron’s current goals for research and
pipeline expansion include:
-
Initiate a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study with ACE-2494 this year
-
Conduct IND-enabling development work to advance a new protein
therapeutic to the clinic in 2018
-
Host an investor and analyst research day to discuss ongoing
preclinical research and potential future disease areas in the second
quarter of this year
Dalantercept in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
Dalantercept is being developed in advanced renal cell carcinoma in
combination with axitinib to further inhibit tumor angiogenesis.
Acceleron expects to present topline results from the Phase 2 DART study
in the second half of 2017. The primary endpoint of this trial,
progression-free survival (PFS), is an event-driven assessment.
A slide presentation describing these research and development goals and
other information will be available on the Investors page on the
Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com
on Monday, January 9, 2017.
About Acceleron
Acceleron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics
to treat serious and rare diseases. Its pioneering research platform
leverages the powerful biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and
repair its own cells and tissues. This approach to drug discovery has
generated four therapeutic candidates that are currently in clinical
trials. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, luspatercept, is being
evaluated in Phase 3 studies for the treatment of the hematologic
diseases, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and beta-thalassemia under a
global partnership with Celgene Corp. Acceleron is also advancing
clinical programs in the fields of oncology and neuromuscular diseases
and has a comprehensive preclinical research effort targeting fibrotic
and other serious diseases.
For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
Company's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements
regarding the development of the Company's compounds, including
luspatercept, dalantercept, ACE-083, ACE-2494, the Company's
IntelliTrap™ drug discovery platform, and the Company's TGF-beta
superfamily program generally, the timeline for clinical development and
regulatory approval of the Company's compounds, the expected timing for
the reporting of data from ongoing trials, and the structure of the
Company's planned or pending clinical trials. The words "anticipate,"
"believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast,"
"goal", "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should,"
"strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and
uncertainties include the risks that preclinical testing of the
Company's compounds and data from clinical trials may not be predictive
of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that data
may not be available when the Company expects it to be, that the Company
or its collaboration partner, Celgene, will be unable to successfully
complete the clinical development of the Company's compounds, that the
development of the Company's compounds will take longer or cost more
than planned, that the Company or Celgene may be delayed in initiating
or completing any clinical trials, that the Company's drug discovery
activities may not yield drug candidates for which the Company can
commence clinical trials at the rate at which the Company currently
anticipates or at all, and that the Company's compounds will not receive
regulatory approval or become commercially successful products.
Other risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading
“Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K
which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on
February 25, 2016, and other filings that the Company has made and may
make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release reflect the Company's current views with
respect to future events, and the Company does not undertake and
specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
