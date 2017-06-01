Viamet Reports Positive Results From RENOVATE Phase 2b Trial Of Oral VT-1161 In Onychomycosis

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamet
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today reported positive results from RENOVATE (REstoring
Nail; an Oral VT-1161
Tablet Evaluation),
its Phase 2b clinical trial of VT-1161 in onychomycosis of the large
toenail. Onychomycosis is a chronic fungal infection involving the nail,
nail bed, and surrounding tissues. VT-1161, the company’s lead product
candidate, is a highly potent and selective orally available inhibitor
of fungal CYP51.
“Current therapies for onychomycosis are suboptimal with respect to
efficacy, safety, dosing convenience and duration of response”
The study met its primary endpoint of complete cure rates at 48 weeks.
In the intent-to-treat analysis, complete cure rates were 0% in the
placebo arm compared to a range of 32% to 42% in the four VT-1161 arms
of the study with all arms achieving statistical significance vs.
placebo. In the per protocol analysis, which includes patients evaluable
through week 48, the cure rates were as high as 55% in the VT-1161
groups. There was an 87% median reduction in the percentage of nail
involvement at week 48 across the VT-1161 arms, as compared to a 9%
reduction in the placebo arm with all arms achieving statistical
significance vs. placebo. Complete cure rates continued to improve
through week 60, with all active arms having a complete cure rate of
greater than 40% in the intent-to-treat analysis. Throughout the study,
VT-1161 was very well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. The
incidence of adverse events was similar across the VT-1161 arms relative
to placebo. No patient in any VT-1161 arm discontinued the study due to
a laboratory abnormality and less than 1% of patients across the VT-1161
arms discontinued the study due to an adverse event. There was also no
evidence of an adverse effect of VT-1161 on liver function.
The U.S. Summary Basis of Approval for terbinafine, the current
standard-of-care for onychomycosis, contains an intent-to-treat cure
rate of approximately 31% at 48 weeks, but safety concerns limit its
use. Topical therapies, while safer, suffer from low cure rates, which
range from 6 to 18% on an intent-to-treat basis, and require daily
application to each affected toe nail for approximately one year, which
leads to poor patient compliance.
commented Robert Schotzinger, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Viamet. “VT-1161 has
demonstrated a high degree of in vitro potency against the most
common fungal pathogens that cause onychomycosis, a favorable oral
pharmacokinetic profile, and a favorable safety profile in previous
studies. The increasing complete cure rates at 60 weeks are encouraging
signs that VT-1161 may provide patients with a longer duration of
response and therefore lower relapse rates. We believe that these
attributes, coupled with the positive efficacy and safety results from
our RENOVATE trial, suggest that VT-1161 has the potential to be a
best-in-class and effective new treatment option for patients with
onychomycosis. We look forward to presenting the full study results at a
future scientific conference.”
RENOVATE was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical
trial of VT-1161 in patients with distal lateral subungual onychomycosis
(DLSO) of the large toenail. The trial evaluated two dose levels of
VT-1161 (300 mg and 600 mg) administered once weekly for either 10 or 22
weeks following an initial two-week loading dose period. The trial
enrolled 259 patients with 25-75% DLSO involvement of the large toenail
at baseline at 32 sites throughout the United States. At baseline, mean
DLSO involvement of the large toenail was 46% and the average number of
toenails affected was 4.6 across the trial arms. The primary efficacy
endpoint was complete cure of the target toenail at week 48, a composite
endpoint that requires both complete clinical cure and negative
mycology. Patients were also evaluated for complete cure at week 60.
About VT-1161
VT-1161 is a potent and selective,
orally-administered inhibitor of fungal CYP51 which recently completed
Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of onychomycosis and
recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC). VT-1161 blocks the production
of ergosterol, an essential component of the fungal cell membrane. In
preclinical studies, VT-1161 has demonstrated broad-spectrum activity
against both dermatophytes and Candida species, including those
species that cause onychomycosis and RVVC. Given the clinical and
pre-clinical profile of VT-1161, the Company believes that it may avoid
the side effects that limit the use of current oral antifungal
therapies, such as liver toxicity and drug-drug interactions.
About Onychomycosis
Onychomycosis, a fungal infection that
primarily involves the nail, nail bed and surrounding tissues, is an
extremely common infection, affecting approximately 32 million
individuals in the United States. The infection is characterized by
deformation, discoloration, thickening and splitting of the nail, as
well as separation of the nail plate from the nail bed. Damage to the
nail can also result in pain when walking, limiting ambulation. The
unsightly appearance of the infected nail and the perception that there
is an active and contagious infection is a significant concern for many
patients. Onychomycosis can also be a significant medical issue for
diabetics or other patients with compromised immune systems or poor
circulation of the lower extremities. In these patients, the infected
nail can serve as an entry point for bacterial infection, which can in
turn lead to serious complications such as tissue necrosis and
amputation.
About Viamet (www.viamet.com)
Viamet
discovers and develops breakthrough therapies based on our leadership in
metalloenzyme chemistry and biology. Our clinical portfolio includes
novel agents to treat both chronic and life threatening fungal
infections. We also leverage our metalloenzyme expertise in other
therapeutic areas including oncology and orphan diseases. Focusing on
the needs of patients and clinicians, we design our drug candidates to
achieve superior efficacy and safety profiles compared to currently
marketed drugs.
