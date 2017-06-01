Xenetic Biosciences Receives $3 Million Milestone Payment From Shire (SHPG) For PSA-Recombinant SHP656 In Development For Long-Acting Treatment For Hemophilia

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xenetic
Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
research and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel
orphan oncology therapeutics, announced today that Xenetic received a $3
million milestone payment from Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
related to Shire’s advancing the Phase 1/2a clinical study for the
PSA-Recombinant SHP656 or Factor VIII (“FVIII”) being developed as a
long-acting therapeutic for the treatment of hemophilia. The stated goal
of Shire is to introduce an innovative FVIII protein that can
significantly prolong the circulating half-life of the FVIII protein,
with the objective of providing a once weekly treatment or reaching
higher trough activity levels for greater efficacy.
“We look forward to the continued development of SHP656
utilizing our proprietary PolyXen™ platform technology with the goal of
having a once weekly or less frequent dosing, thereby making it the
longest acting hemophilia A factor replacement treatment in development
in the $9.3 billion global hemophilia market(1).”
Xenetic announced its exclusive research, development, license and
supply agreement with Shire plc (formerly Baxalta, Baxter Incorporated
and Baxter Healthcare) in January 2014. The collaboration with Shire
utilizes Xenetic's PolyXen platform technology to conjugate polysialic
acid (“PSA”) to therapeutic blood-clotting factors, with the goal of
improving the pharmacokinetic profile and extending the active half-life
of these biologic molecules. Shire is running and funding the SHP656
program, which is currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. Shire filed
a Clinical Trial Application (“CTA”) for the program in Q4 2015 and
commenced human clinical trials during the first quarter of 2016.
Under the January 2014 license deal, Xenetic is entitled to up to $100
million in potential development, regulatory, sales and deadline
extension receipts, which are contingent on the performance of Shire
achieving certain milestones. Xenetic is also entitled to royalties on
potential net sales. In connection with this deal, in 2014 Shire made
a $10 million equity investment in the Company. Combined with a previous
$3 million equity investment, Shire is one of the Company's largest
shareholders.
Shire is a leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people affected by rare diseases and highly specialized conditions.
(1) Source: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hemophilia-treatment-industry
About PolyXen™
PolyXen™ is a patent-protected platform technology for creating
proprietary, next-generation protein therapeutics by attaching
polysialic acid (“PSA”), a biodegradable polymer found in living
systems, to existing protein or peptide therapeutics, which can improve
their pharmacological properties.
Attachment of PSA (“polysialylation”) to a therapeutic increases its
apparent size, which reduces systemic clearance rates, while shielding
the protein from other degradation pathways. The PolyXen™ platform
permits optimization of a target therapeutic’s pharmacological
properties, by controlling the amount, size, and sites of attachment of
the PSA polymers.
In clinical and preclinical settings, therapeutic proteins
polysialylated with the PolyXen™ platform have been shown to have
extended circulating half-life, improved thermodynamic stability and
resistance to proteases, while retaining pharmacological activity.
Numerous human clinical trials to date have shown no evidence of PSA-
induced immunogenicity.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on discovery, research and development of next-generation
biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics. Xenetic's
proprietary drug development platforms include PolyXen™, which enables
next generation biologic drugs by improving their half-life and other
pharmacological properties. Xenetic's lead investigational product
candidates include FDA orphan designated oncology therapeutic sodium
cridanimod for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative
endometrial cancer, and a polysialylated form of erythropoietin for the
treatment of anemia in pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
Xenetic is also working together with Shire plc (formerly Baxalta,
Baxter Incorporated and Baxter Healthcare) to develop a novel series of
polysialylated blood coagulation factors, including a next generation
Factor VIII. This collaboration relies on Xenetic's PolyXen technology
to conjugate polysialic acid (“PSA”) to therapeutic blood-clotting
factors, with the goal of improving the pharmacokinetic profile and
extending the active life of these biologic molecules. Shire is one of
the Company's largest shareholders having invested $10 million in the
common stock of the Company during 2014. The agreement is an exclusive
research, development and license agreement which grants Shire a
worldwide, exclusive, royalty-bearing license to Xenetic's PSA patented
and proprietary technology in combination with Shire's proprietary
molecules designed for the treatment of blood and bleeding disorders.
Under the agreement, Xenetic may receive regulatory and sales target
payments for total potential milestone receipts of up to $100
million plus royalties on sales.
Xenetic is also developing a broad pipeline of clinical candidates for
next generation biologics and novel oncology therapeutics in a number of
orphan disease indications. For more information, please visit the
company's website at www.xeneticbio.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term
is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
(PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects,"
"plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should,"
"intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning, including
statements regarding expected benefits of NGS cancer panels, the ability
to accurately determine the heritable factors increasing the risk of
cancer, permitting tailored treatment, screening and prevention of
cancer in patients, as well as other non-historical statements about our
expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding our business, technologies
and products, financial condition, strategies or prospects. Many factors
could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from
the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements.
These factors include those described in our filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, as well as the risks inherent in funding,
developing and obtaining regulatory approvals of new,
commercially-viable and competitive products and treatments. In
addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by
general market factors, competitive product development, product
availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the
regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing
issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other
factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release
speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not
undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend
that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor
provisions of the PSLRA.