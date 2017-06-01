Two Pore Guys And UCSF Collaborate On Liquid Biopsy Study With First Handheld Device For Cancer Monitoring

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Pore Guys, Inc., (2PG) today announced the company is collaborating
with oncologists at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF),
to evaluate its handheld nanopore-based platform in the detection of
cell-free, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from patient liquid biopsies.
The study, conducted by Andrew Ko, MD, will focus on detecting the KRAS
G12D mutation among ctDNAs obtained from patient blood and urine
samples. If successful, the new device could be a revolutionary way to
monitor patients for the recurrence of cancer from home on a daily basis.
Liquid biopsy is already a widely-used tool to assist in treatment
decision making in metastatic lung cancer. It is also an emerging
approach to facilitate the diagnosis and potentially the monitoring of
other cancers, offering the promise of less invasive testing of tumor
DNA using an easily attainable biological sample, such as blood or urine.
2PG’s handheld platform is composed of a battery-operated reader device
and disposable test strips containing reagents and solid-state nanopore
chips that detect individual molecules, one by one. “2PG’s platform is
ideal for applications like liquid biopsy, because it is portable,
simple and inexpensive enough to be used by anyone, anywhere,” said Dan
Heller, the company’s CEO.
“Cancer recurrence is a constant battle, and treatment is a race against
time,” said Dr. Ko, who is a Professor of Hematology/Oncology and a
specialist in gastrointestinal cancer at the UCSF Helen Diller Family
Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The sooner we can detect a recurrence, the
sooner we can change or augment a patient’s therapy and improve his or
her chances of survival.”
“We have high hopes for liquid biopsy as an important tool in the future
of cancer treatment,” he added. “The ability to accurately monitor
mutations using a simple and inexpensive device could improve the
quality of care we can provide while significantly reducing healthcare
costs, for example, by more quickly moving patients off expensive drugs
that are no longer effective.”
For this collaboration, 2PG will concentrate ctDNA from the patient
samples using existing extraction kits, though the company is developing
an integrated solution. While 2PG made the reagents for its liquid
biopsy assay, it is a proof-of-concept test. The company manufactures
devices and test strips, but does not intend to go to market with its
own assays. 2PG’s core IP defines how to make reagents that work with
third-party diagnostic chemistries, thereby allowing industry partners
to adapt existing assays and to enter new markets on 2PG’s platform.
About Two Pore Guys
Two Pore Guys (2PG) develops single-molecule sensing technologies that
employ solid-state nanopores and biochemical reagents to create a
versatile sample-in/results-out detection platform. 2PG’s first product
is a handheld device that can use reagents from existing molecular or
analyte diagnostic assays and provide accuracy and sensitivity rivaling
sophisticated laboratory equipment. The battery-operated device is ideal
for point-of-use applications. The easy-to-use platform is designed to
sync with a smartphone or computer for further analysis and data
sharing, including integration with electronic health records. Founded
in 2011, the company is based in Santa Cruz, Calif. More information is
available at twoporeguys.com.