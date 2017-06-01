LFB S.A. Announced Today The Acceptance By U.S. FDA Of The Filed Biologic License Application For Coagulation Factor VIIa Recombinant, (Eptacog Beta Activated)

LES ULIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LFB S.A., announced that its Biologic License Application (BLA),
requesting marketing approval of Coagulation Factor VIIa (Recombinant)
as a treatment for congenital hemophilia A or B in adolescent and adult
congenital hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors, has been accepted
for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The BLA
contains data from Phase 3 pivotal studies in the global PERSEPT (Program
for the Evaluation of Recombinant
Factor Seven Efficacy
by Prospective Clinical Trials)
program, designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Coagulation
Factor VIIa (Recombinant).
About Eptacog Beta, Activated
Eptacog Beta is an innovative recombinant form of human Factor VIIa.
This new chemical entity was developed using LFB SA’s proprietary rPRO™
technology. Eptacog beta is currently under clinical development, and
has not received commercial approval from any regulatory authority.
“This
represents a major step toward LFB’s goal of making an innovative
recombinant Factor VIIa treatment available for the treatment of
hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors to Factor VIII or IX,”
said Christian Béchon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LFB S.A.
If approved by the FDA, HEMA Biologics, LLC will have full
commercialization rights for North America. HEMA Biologics is a joint
venture between LFB S.A. and US WorldMeds, LLC. This privately-held
biopharmaceutical company is located in Louisville, KY and is
exclusively focused on meeting the needs of patients living with rare
bleeding disorders, supporting the community that cares for them, and
bringing meaningful products and services to the marketplace to help
improve their daily lives.
This partnership significantly strengthens LFB presence in North
America, with the goal of bringing to patients the first alternative to
existing FVIIa treatments in over 20 years.
About LFB S.A.
LFB is a multinational biopharmaceutical
group that develops, manufactures, and markets medicinal products for
the treatment of serious and often rare diseases in several major
therapeutic fields, including Hemostasis, Immunology and Intensive Care.
LFB is the leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicinal products in
France and 6th worldwide, and is also among the leading European
companies for the development of new-generation medicinal products or
treatments based on biotechnologies. LFB is pursuing a growth strategy
that seeks to extend its international activities and develop innovative
therapies. Today, LFB currently markets its products in more than 40
countries around the world with a global turnover of €502.4 million in
2015. http://www.groupe-lfb.com