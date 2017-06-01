SpinalCyte, LLC Receives New U.S. Patent

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpinalCyte,
LLC, a Texas-based tissue engineering technology company focused
on regrowth of the spinal disc nucleus using human dermal fibroblasts,
announced today the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 9,533,024, “Methods And
Compositions For Repair Of Cartilage Using An In Vivo Bioreactor.”
The technology described in the patent involves an in vivo bioreactor
for cartilage engineering. The in vivo bioreactor will be biodegradable
and resorbable and will encase a scaffold and cells. Additionally, the
device will also be permeable to oxygen, hermetic to fluid, and can be
positioned in a joint in vivo.
“SpinalCyte’s latest patent increases our intellectual property
portfolio for cell therapy related to cartilage regrowth and continues
to advance our position as a leader in the use of human dermal
fibroblasts,” said Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer, SpinalCyte.
With this addition, SpinalCyte’s portfolio now includes 14 U.S. and
foreign patents issued and directly owned by the company, along with 36
patents pending.
About SpinalCyte, LLC
Based in Houston, Texas, SpinalCyte, LLC is a tissue engineering
technology company developing an innovative solution for spinal nucleus
replacement using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, SpinalCyte holds
14 U.S. and international issued patents and has filed for an additional
36 patents pending. Funded entirely by angel investors, SpinalCyte
represents the next generation of medical advancement.