SpinalCyte, LLC Receives New U.S. Patent

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpinalCyte, LLC, a Texas-based tissue engineering technology company focused on regrowth of the spinal disc nucleus using human dermal fibroblasts, announced today the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 9,533,024, “Methods And Compositions For Repair Of Cartilage Using An In Vivo Bioreactor.”

The technology described in the patent involves an in vivo bioreactor for cartilage engineering. The in vivo bioreactor will be biodegradable and resorbable and will encase a scaffold and cells. Additionally, the device will also be permeable to oxygen, hermetic to fluid, and can be positioned in a joint in vivo.

“SpinalCyte’s latest patent increases our intellectual property portfolio for cell therapy related to cartilage regrowth and continues to advance our position as a leader in the use of human dermal fibroblasts,” said Pete O’Heeron, Chief Executive Officer, SpinalCyte.

With this addition, SpinalCyte’s portfolio now includes 14 U.S. and foreign patents issued and directly owned by the company, along with 36 patents pending.

About SpinalCyte, LLC

Based in Houston, Texas, SpinalCyte, LLC is a tissue engineering technology company developing an innovative solution for spinal nucleus replacement using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, SpinalCyte holds 14 U.S. and international issued patents and has filed for an additional 36 patents pending. Funded entirely by angel investors, SpinalCyte represents the next generation of medical advancement.