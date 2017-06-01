Minomic Announces Clinical Study Update For MILGa In Prostate, Bladder And Pancreatic Cancers

No Adverse Effects Found in Patients Dosed To-Date
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minomic International Ltd (Minomic) is an immuno-oncology company
specializing in therapeutics and diagnostics for solid tumors, including
prostate, bladder and pancreas. The Company today announced that it has
completed enrollment and dosing of the first three patients in its
pioneering clinical trial of MILGa, a chimeric version of Minomic’s
MIL-38 anti-Glypican 1 antibody conjugated to the radioactive isotope 67Gallium.
“There are no approved antibody therapies for prostate or pancreatic
cancer, whilst bladder cancer remains extremely expensive to treat.
There is therefore the potential for major advances in the treatment of
these cancers”
The MILGa Cancer Imaging Trial is a first-in-human study to evaluate the
safety and tumor targeting of MILGa in patients with advanced prostate,
bladder and pancreatic cancer. The primary endpoints of the study are
safety and tolerability of MILGa. The secondary endpoints are to
qualitatively evaluate the MILGa as a diagnostic tool in prostate,
bladder and pancreatic tumors, and also to perform dosimetry analysis of
tumor images to determine relative accumulation of MILGa in different
organs. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that MILGa accurately
targets prostate, pancreatic and bladder cancer cells, and is
well-tolerated and highly specific in mouse models of prostate cancer.
Three patients, 2 with pancreatic and 1 with prostate cancer, have been
dosed so far and have completed 1 month follow-up that MILGa was well
tolerated and patients reported no drug related adverse events. The
study plans to enroll 12 patients in total to confirm accurate tumor
targeting in patients that have between 2 and 15 metastases.
Minomic’s CEO, Dr Brad Walsh, said, “The results from this trial will
provide us with important safety data as well as telling us how well the
antibody targets different tumour types. We will use this information to
guide the future development of the drug. The initial findings for the
first three patients are very encouraging.”
About MIL-38
MIL-38 is an IgG1 murine monoclonal antibody (mAb) derived from the
parental BLCA-38 antibody directed against Glypican-1 (GPC-1), with
demonstrated strong reactivity to prostate, bladder and pancreatic
cancer cell lines. The parental BLCA-38 antibody demonstrates
cell-killing activity in bladder and prostate cancer xenograft models
when labeled with 153Samarium or 213Bismuth
radioisotopes.
About Minomic
Minomic International Ltd is an Australian immuno-oncology company
specialising in therapeutics and diagnostics for solid tumors, including
prostate, bladder and pancreas. Minomic has developed the in vitro
diagnostic test called MiCheck® test for the early detection of prostate
cancer. Minomic is preparing to globally launch MiCheck® test, which has
been shown to be more than twice as specific as the existing gold
standard Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screening technology. This
means that MiCheck® delivers only 1.5 false positives from every ten
samples, compared to 6 false positive results in every 10 samples using
the standard PSA test. The MiCheck® technology uses Glypican-1, a newly
identified biomarker and other biomarkers never previously used in
prostate cancer diagnosis. Minomic is interested in partnerships or
collaborations with larger pharmaceutical/diagnostic global partners
able to produce, register and distribute the MiCheck® test and
collaborate through registration and commercialisation of future
diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications of the MIL-38 antibody
for prostate cancer.