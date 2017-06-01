Adaptive Biotech Announces A Collaboration With Amgen (AMGN) To Advance Development Of Clonoseq Assay In Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive Biotechnologies, the leader in combining next-generation sequencing (NGS) and expert bioinformatics to profile T- and B-cell receptors of the adaptive immune system, announces it has entered into an agreement with Amgen to further develop and commercialize Adaptive’s NGS-based clonoSEQ Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

“Adaptive is fully committed to collaborating with Amgen to bring a robust, validated MRD measure to ALL patients who need better management and monitoring of their disease,” said Chad Robins, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We are excited to demonstrate through this collaboration that Adaptive’s highly accurate and sensitive clonoSEQ Assay can be used to give patients and clinicians a more reliable and validated resource to improve monitoring and management of ALL.”

Through the collaboration, the parties will work towards building the dataset for MRD as a validated measure of patient outcomes in ALL.

About Minimal/Measurable Residual Disease

Minimal/measurable residual disease (MRD) refers to cancer cells that remain in the body of a person with lymphoid cancer after treatment. These cells can be present at levels undetectable by traditional morphologic, microscopic examination of blood, bone marrow or a lymph node biopsy. Sensitive molecular technologies, such as next-generation sequencing utilized by the Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay, are needed for reliable detection of MRD at levels below the limits of traditional assessment.

About the clonoSEQ® Assay

The Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay enables physicians to utilize next-generation sequencing-based minimal/measureable residual disease (MRD) detection to inform clinical decision making for patients with lymphoid malignancies. The clonoSEQ Assay detects and quantifies DNA sequences found in malignant cells which can be tracked throughout treatment. This robust assay provides consistent, accurate measurement of disease burden which allows physicians to visualize response to treatment over time to optimize patient management. Adaptive will be seeking marketing authorization from FDA for the clonoSEQ Assay.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies®

Adaptive Biotechnologies is the pioneer and leader in combining high-throughput sequencing and expert bioinformatics to profile T-cell and B-cell receptors. Adaptive is bringing the accuracy and sensitivity of its immunosequencing platform into laboratories around the world to drive groundbreaking research in cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Adaptive also translates immunosequencing discoveries into clinical diagnostics and therapeutic development to improve patient care. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.