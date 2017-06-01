Adaptive Biotech Announces A Collaboration With Amgen (AMGN) To Advance Development Of Clonoseq Assay In Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive Biotechnologies, the leader in combining next-generation
sequencing (NGS) and expert bioinformatics to profile T- and B-cell
receptors of the adaptive immune system, announces it has entered into
an agreement with Amgen to further develop and commercialize Adaptive’s
NGS-based clonoSEQ Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in
patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).
“Adaptive is fully committed to collaborating with Amgen to bring a
robust, validated MRD measure to ALL patients who need better management
and monitoring of their disease,” said Chad Robins, President, CEO and
Co-Founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We are excited to demonstrate
through this collaboration that Adaptive’s highly accurate and sensitive
clonoSEQ Assay can be used to give patients and clinicians a more
reliable and validated resource to improve monitoring and management of
ALL.”
Through the collaboration, the parties will work towards building the
dataset for MRD as a validated measure of patient outcomes in ALL.
About Minimal/Measurable Residual Disease
Minimal/measurable residual disease (MRD) refers to cancer cells that
remain in the body of a person with lymphoid cancer after treatment.
These cells can be present at levels undetectable by traditional
morphologic, microscopic examination of blood, bone marrow or a lymph
node biopsy. Sensitive molecular technologies, such as next-generation
sequencing utilized by the Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay, are
needed for reliable detection of MRD at levels below the limits of
traditional assessment.
About the clonoSEQ® Assay
The Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay enables physicians to
utilize next-generation sequencing-based minimal/measureable residual
disease (MRD) detection to inform clinical decision making for patients
with lymphoid malignancies. The clonoSEQ Assay detects and quantifies
DNA sequences found in malignant cells which can be tracked throughout
treatment. This robust assay provides consistent, accurate measurement
of disease burden which allows physicians to visualize response to
treatment over time to optimize patient management. Adaptive will be
seeking marketing authorization from FDA for the clonoSEQ Assay.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies®
Adaptive Biotechnologies is the pioneer and leader in combining
high-throughput sequencing and expert bioinformatics to profile T-cell
and B-cell receptors. Adaptive is bringing the accuracy and sensitivity
of its immunosequencing platform into laboratories around the world to
drive groundbreaking research in cancer and other immune-mediated
diseases. Adaptive also translates immunosequencing discoveries into
clinical diagnostics and therapeutic development to improve patient
care. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.