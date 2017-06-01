Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces Hiring Of CEO And Presentation At The 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical, late-stage company, having
recently completed enrollment in two global, pivotal Phase 3 trials, is
pleased to announce the appointment of its new CEO, Alex Sapir. Mr.
Sapir will present a corporate update at the 35th Annual J.P.
Morgan Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. PST, Tuesday, January 10,
2017 in the Elizabethan D conference room at the Westin Hotel in San
Francisco.
Mr. Sapir, a twenty-five year commercial veteran of the pharmaceutical
industry, recently completed a 10-year term (2006-2016) at United
Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) as the Executive Vice President for Marketing
and Sales. Under Alex’s leadership, the company grew from a one-product
company generating $100 million in annual revenue to a five-product
company generating $1.6 billion annually. Prior to United Therapeutics,
Alex was a consultant with ZS Associates as well as served in various
commercial roles with GlaxoSmithKline in the US as well as in Europe.
Alex will be overseeing all operational aspects of Dova as it
transitions from late-stage clinical development to NDA submission and
ultimately commercial launch. Alex holds a B.A. in Economics from
Franklin and Marshall College and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.
About AVA (Avatrombopag)
Avatrombopag, a novel, oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist that
stimulates platelet production, recently completed two Phase 3
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal clinical studies
as a possible treatment for thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic
liver disease undergoing an elective procedure.
About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dova is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing treatments
for patients suffering from orphan diseases. The company’s lead compound
candidate, AVA, recently completed two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials
for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver
disease undergoing an elective procedure. For additional information,
please visit www.dovapharmaceuticals.com