Mithra Pharmaceuticals Release: Appointment Of Christophe Maréchal As Chief Financial Officer
1/6/2017 10:41:34 AM
Liège, Belgium, 6 January 2017 – Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company focused on women’s health, today announces the appointment of Christophe Maréchal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 23 February 2017.
Mr Maréchal is currently Director, Group Treasury and Credit Risk Management, at Hamon Group (Euronext Brussels: HAMO), an engineering and contracting company. He has more than 20 years of financial experience in the international industrial, telecommunications, manufacturing and banking industries, including M&A, operational and financial strategy, and tactical initiatives to drive long-term business growth.
Before joining Hamon Group in 2006, Mr Maréchal held a number of positions at France Telecom Group in Paris, London and Brussels, including Deputy Group Treasurer. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Liège, Belgium, and studied econometrics at the Katholieke Universiteit Brabant, Tilburg, Netherlands.
Mr Maréchal takes over from Steven Peters, who will support him during the transition period.
Francois Fornieri, CEO of Mithra Pharmaceuticals, said: “Christophe is an excellent addition to our management team, with extensive financial and market experience across multiple fast-growing businessess. His skills and expertise will be particularly valuable as Mithra continues to expand its portfolio of innovative and valuable women’s health products and to maximise their value through international collaborations and partnerships. I would also like to express our gratitude to Steven for his contribution to the business, including the successful IPO of Mithra in 2015, and wish him good luck in his future endeavours.”
Christophe Maréchal said : "I am delighted to join Mithra at this key stage in its development, with a growing portfolio of established women’s health products and a promising late-stage pipeline of innovative new approaches. Mithra has the potential to significantly expand its revenues and international presence in the next few years and I look forward to working with the excellent leadership team to help take the business to the next level of success."
