Ascendia Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of A New Patent On Its ASD-002 Program For Acute Coronary Syndrome

An injectable formulation of the platelet aggregation inhibitor drug
clopidogrel
NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascendia
Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in
nano-formulation design, development, and manufacture for poorly soluble
molecules, today announced that it has been awarded a new patent. U.S.
Patent No. 9,480,680, entitled "Stable Pharmaceutical Composition of
Clopidogrel Free Base for Oral and Parenteral Delivery", describes the
application of Ascendia's EmulSol nanotechnology to formulate a stable,
ready-to-use, rapid-onset, injectable form of clopidogrel.
About ASD-002
Clopidogrel, a top-selling blood thinner medicine, has never been
successfully developed in an injectable dosage form due to its inherent
chemical instability and poor solubility. “There is a significant unmet
medical need for a parenteral clopidogrel dosage form for the treatment
of Acute Coronary Syndrome under life-threatening situations,” said Jingjun
“Jim” Huang, Ph.D., CEO of Ascendia. “With our nanoemulsion platform
technology, Ascendia has demonstrated that a ready-to-use, stable and
soluble, parenteral form of clopidogrel is both technically and
commercially feasible.” When a patient presents with a suspected
coronary event, a high oral dose of clopidogrel is frequently
administered as the only available forms of clopidogrel are tablets -
not ideal in an emergency setting. Also, when delivered orally, there is
a significant delay in the time required for the medicine to become
fully absorbed and effective.
ASD-002 can be administered as a single high-dose injection of
clopidogrel, capable of overcoming CYP2C19 resistance in a percutaneous
coronary intervention (PCI) setting (which 30% of patients experience).
Thus ASD-002 will address the unmet need for rapid platelet inhibition,
while reducing bleeding risk, associated with newer P2Y12 agents, and
has the potential to expand the $2 billion PCI market in peripheral
artery disease. ASD-002 for injection also has the potential to provide
an advantage compared to the recently approved IV anti-thrombotic drug
cangrelor, as ASD-002 should not have an indication exclusion for
patients currently on a P2Y12 inhibitor.
About Ascendia Pharmaceuticals LLC
Ascendia is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing
enhanced formulations of existing drug products, and enabling
formulations for pre-clinical and clinical stage drug candidates. We
specialize in creating formulation solutions for poorly water-soluble
molecules and other challenging pharmaceutical development projects.
Ascendia formulates products for injection (IV, SC or IM); transdermal,
ophthalmic or nasal delivery; and both immediate-release and
controlled-release products for oral administration. We have three
technology platforms - EmulSol for producing nano-emulsions, AmorSol for
creating amorphous solid dispersions, and NanoSol for formulating
nano-particles. For more information, please visit Ascendia’s website at www.ascendiapharma.com.