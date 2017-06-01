Puma Biotech (PBYI) Expands Cohort In Phase II SUMMIT Trial Of PB272 In HER2 Mutation-Positive Cancer Patients

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, has expanded the fourth cohort from its Phase II SUMMIT clinical trial of its lead drug candidate PB272 (neratinib) as a single agent in patients with solid tumors who have an activating HER2 mutation (basket trial). The cohort that has been expanded is the cohort that includes patients with metastatic cervical cancer and whose tumors have a HER2 mutation.

The Phase II SUMMIT basket trial is an open-label, multicenter, multi-histology, international study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PB272 administered daily to patients who have solid tumors with activating ERBB mutations including EGFR, HER2 and HER3. The cohorts included in the basket study receiving neratinib monotherapy are hormone receptor-negative breast cancer; biliary tract cancers; endometrial cancer; gastric/esophageal cancer; ovarian cancer; and all other solid tumors with a HER2 mutation. The cohorts receiving combination treatment are hormone receptor-positive breast cancer (neratinib plus fulvestrant) and bladder cancer (neratinib plus paclitaxel). The cervical cancer patients initially entered the study in the “other solid tumors with a HER2 mutation” cohort, and due to the preliminary activity seen in the trial, the Company has expanded a separate cervical cancer cohort pursuant to the protocol for the trial. The expanded HER2-mutant cervical cancer cohort will now enroll a total of 18 patients.

Dr. David Hyman, Director, Developmental Therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and principal investigator of the trial, stated, “We are pleased to expand our evaluation of neratinib in metastatic cervical cancer, an orphan and deadly disease with few treatment options. We believe this once again demonstrates the value of the basket study approach, in particular for developing targeted therapy for rare diseases with clinically-actionable mutations. We look forward to presenting the full results of the SUMMIT trial at a medical meeting in 2017.”

“We are pleased to expand the fourth cohort in the basket trial,” said Alan H. Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Puma. “Although it is early, we are pleased with the initial activity that we are seeing in the patients with HER2 mutated cervical cancer in the trial. We look forward to continuing enrollment into this expanded cohort and look forward to presenting the full results from the SUMMIT study in 2017.”

