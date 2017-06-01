|
Eutilex To Present At The Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference
1/6/2017 10:24:56 AM
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eutilex Co. Ltd., today announced that the company will present at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase™ 11:15 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, in Room 1 (Ballroom Level). Agustin de la Calle, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, will provide an overview of the company, including its immuno-oncology programs, preclinical antibodies (mAbs) and clinical-stage cellular therapeutics.
About Lead Adoptive T-Cell Therapy, 4-1BB CTL
4-1BB CTL is an autologous T cell therapy that enriches the patient's own anti-tumor CD8+ T cells outside of the body (ex-vivo) and is then re-infused back into patients. These modified T cells are then able to detect and efficiently kill tumor cells. Eutilex's proprietary procedure to T cell therapy was shown to be safer as it employs a naturally selected peripheral T cell receptor repertoire. In a Phase 1 trial, 4-1BB CTL proved to be efficacious while demonstrating a benign safety profile in terminally ill cancer patients.
About EU-101
EU-101 is a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) agonist that binds to 4-1BB (also called CD137), a protein receptor expressed in many immune cells, particularly CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. The binding of a 4-1BB agonist to CD137 is typically found to stimulate and increase the number of T cells, which strengthens anti-tumor immunity to kill cancer cells. EU-101 is being studied alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and has been shown to work with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor to produce an amplified immune response.
About EU-102
EU-102 is a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) based on a new mechanism of action, binding to T cells and converting regulatory T cells into effector T cells. This changes the tumor microenvironment and permits infiltration of the anti-tumor T cells and natural killer T cells into the tumor for a complete regression in humanized cancer models.
About Eutilex Co. Ltd.
Based in Seoul, South Korea, Eutilex is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of anti-tumor T cell and antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced drug candidate is an adoptive T cell therapy, 4-1BB CTL, which has finished Phase 1 clinical trials and will begin Phase 2. Other pipeline candidates in development include monoclonal antibodies, EU-101, EU-102 and EU-103. For more information, please visit http://eutilex.com/eng/home.php.
