Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) To Hold Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, January 31, 2017
1/6/2017 10:22:46 AM
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the 2016 fourth quarter and full year before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.
During the call, the company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial performance, as well as future expectations, including initial 2017 financial guidance. To listen, call (877) 201-0168 within the U.S. or (647) 788-4901 outside the U.S. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under “Financial Results.” A replay of the call will be available under “Webcasts and Presentations” through Friday, February 17, 2017.
