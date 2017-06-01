|
Mersana Appoints Andrew A. F. Hack, M.D., Ph. D. To Board Of Directors
1/6/2017 10:20:16 AM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) based on its Fleximer® platform technology, today announced the appointment of Andrew A. F. Hack, M.D., Ph. D, to its board of directors.
“I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Mersana Board of Directors. He brings a unique understanding of the interface of science, medicine, and the capital markets,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana.
