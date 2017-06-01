 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Appili Appoints Industry Veteran Stephen Nicolle To Its Board



1/6/2017 10:19:01 AM

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appili Therapeutics Inc. (“Appili”), an anti-infective drug development company, announced today that Stephen Nicolle has been appointed to its Board of Directors. A seasoned executive, Mr. Nicolle has led companies to deliver innovative customer value and returned over $100 million to their investors.

"When it comes to leading venture-backed companies, Mr. Nicolle brings unparalleled business expertise and vision that will be instrumental as we grow and develop our pipeline of anti-infective products,” said Kevin Sullivan, CEO of Appili Therapeutics.

