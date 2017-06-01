Orig3n Unveils DNA Assessments BLISS And BLOOM At CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers will now be able to learn exactly how their genes impact their behavioral and developmental tendencies of children. Today, ORIG3N, a leader in regenerative medicine technology and consumer genetics assessments, unveiled BLISS and BLOOM, two new DNA tests focused exclusively on individuals' future development.

Introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, BLISS and BLOOM are designed to reveal genetic information that will remove some of the roadblocks along the path to optimal health. This will alleviate the frustration consumers often feel when identifying what will work best for their unique sensitivities, behavioral factors and more.

BLISS and BLOOM are the newest members of the LIFEPROFILE suite of genetic tests, which identify how genes impact specific areas of one's body, providing insights into consumers' genetic makeup.

"There are several types of behavioral and developmental genes from your likelihood to experience euphoria, to your probability to be a warrior or worrier and how you can develop your potential in music, math or fitness," said Robin Smith, co-founder and CEO of ORIG3N. "Once you understand your genetic makeup, you can make choices to change your lifestyle in a way that's tailor-made for how your body works."

BLISS assesses the genes that impact your behavior in the following areas:

Addiction including your risk of alcohol withdrawal, marijuana dependence, nicotine dependence or cravings.

Tolerance to pain, joint sensitivity, migraine risk and how much of a warrior or worrier you are.

Genes associated with feelings, including the genes that influence panic behavior, positive mood, euphoria and happiness.

Genes associated with behavior, such as anxiety response, motor impairment, impulsiveness and risk behavior.

BLOOM assesses the genes that impact childhood development in the following areas:

Education, math ability, reading ability and reasoning skills.

Genes associated with creativity, such as perfect pitch music genes and ability to discriminate musical patterns.

Nutritional genes, such as sweet tooth, lactose intolerance, obesity and cilantro hatred.

Physical attributes, such as strong bones, joint strength and muscle force.

Genes associated with sleep, such as sleep duration, staying up late and sleep disruption.

Other LIFEPROFILE tests include FITCODE, AURA skin and SUPERHERO assessments.

All LIFEPROFILE products are delivered via a mobile app exclusively on the Apple app store. For more information on ordering, please visit: http://www.orig3n.com/lifeprofile/.

Disclaimer: These products are not a diagnostic test and cannot predict your future health. All data, text, images, and graphics associated with this product are for informational purposes only. Use of this product is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical judgment. Please consult your doctor if you have a question about a medical issue.

About ORIG3N, Inc.

ORIG3N is advancing the future of medicine through genetics and regenerative medicine research. The company is doing so by engaging directly with consumers and giving consumers the opportunity to understand their genetic makeup while building the world's largest crowdsourced library of blood samples to support induced pluripotent stem cell research. The cell repository, called LIFECAPSULE, is used to better understand the cellular and molecular foundations of genetically inherited disease. Thousands of people have already contributed to advancing the future of medicine and human genome research. The founders are serial entrepreneurs whose previous venture, ArtusLabs, was acquired by PerkinElmer in 2011.

For more information, visit www.orig3n.com.

