Hologic (HOLX) To Announce Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2017 On Wednesday, February 1, 2017

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 877-741-4248 (in the United States) or 719-325-4816 (for international callers) and referencing access code 9811570. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, February 24, 2017. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or 719-457-0820 (international), access code 9811570, Pin 9876.

Hologic will provide a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at http://investors.hologic.com, and the call will be archived there for 30 days.



About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health. With a unified suite of technologies and a robust research and development program, Hologic is dedicated to The Science of Sure. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Contact:

Paula Izidoro

Investor Relations Specialist

(858) 410-8904

paula.izidoro@hologic.com



