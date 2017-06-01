DaVita Inc. (DVA) Appoints Pascal Desroches To Board Of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), the leading independent medical group in America and leading provider of kidney care services, announced today that Pascal Desroches has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

With this appointment DaVita joins a small group of Fortune 500 companies who have diverse representation of 50 percent or more within their boards of directors. In October 2015, DaVita's CEO and Chairman Kent Thiry announced his intention for a "majority diverse" board within 24 months.

Since early 2015, Pascal has been the chief financial officer for Turner Broadcasting, an $11 billion global business. He has helped adapt strategy to the changing digital landscape, including strengthening core products, managing costs, and investing in digital businesses: CNN on Snapchat, streaming video, videogaming, and the eSports league.

Prior to his role as CFO, he was senior vice president and controller of Time Warner Inc., working with the company's accounting officer. There, he was responsible for internal and external reporting, mergers and acquisitions activity and other transitions. He was a partner at KPMG LLP in the Department of Professional Accounting Fellow with the Office of the Chief Accountant at the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC).

"We are excited about welcoming Pascal to our board," said Peter Grauer, lead independent director. "He brings impressive finance experience and intimate understanding of the workings of large organizations."

Desroches earned a master's degree in business administration, with a concentration in corporate finance and management of organization, from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree, with honors, in accounting from St. John's University. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

He has been recognized as Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America by Savoy magazine. Desroches serves on the boards of directors of New Alternatives for Children and Prep for Prep in New York.

"DaVita has been a long-time leader in innovation and clinical quality in the health care space," said Desroches. "I look forward to incorporating my financial expertise into the changing health care system and DaVita's growth."

