Janssen PMP Release: SANAFOR PO-5 Antimicrobial Technology Receives NSF Certification

TITUSVILLE, N.J., Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Janssen PMP has announced that SANAFOR® PO-5 is now certified by NSF International, one of the most respected independent certification organizations worldwide. The certification denotes backing by a team of professionals dedicated to public health and safety operating in more than 150 countries around the world. It certifies that SANAFOR® PO-5 complies with NSF/ANSI 51 and all applicable requirements for materials and coatings used in the manufacturing of products that come into contact with food. SANAFOR® controls the growth of microorganisms on plastic surfaces, providing long-lasting protection against bacteria, fungi (mold and mildew) and algae that can cause stains, odor and product degradation.

"We pursued NSF certification to further demonstrate through an independent party that SANAFOR® PO-5 is safe to be used in food contact materials such as kitchen appliances, cutting boards, storage containers and more," says Kurt De Meyer, Global Product Manager at Janssen. "SANAFOR® is a cost-effective option that can differentiate products by adding value and functionality through its broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection."

The active substance in SANAFOR® PO-5 is also approved by the FDA for the preservation of repeated-use food contact materials and SANAFOR® PO-5 itself is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an antimicrobial masterbatch designed for inclusion in polyolefin materials. In addition to use in food contact materials, it is applicable to a broad range of products in the automotive, industrial, healthcare, textiles, footwear and home and leisure industries from hospital beds and plastic furniture to shopping carts and bathroom and kitchen accessories containing polyolefins.

About Janssen PMP

Janssen Preservation and Material Protection (PMP), a division of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, is a Johnson & Johnson company. The company is a long-established world leader in the development and formulation of new and highly effective active substances and end-use products for the protection of materials and food. Through protection of our surroundings, Janssen PMP aims to protect the health and well-being of the people in the environment in which our products are being used. To learn more, visit www.sanafor.com.

