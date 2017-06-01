Ian Clark Joins Guardant Health Board Of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardant Health Inc., the creator of the gold standard for comprehensive liquid biopsy, announced that Ian Clark has joined its board of directors. Clark served as the CEO of Genentech and head of North American Commercial Operations for Roche from 2010 to December 2016 and has held leadership roles at Novartis, Sanofi, and Ivax.

"Ian's track record as a biotechnology executive is unmatched, and we are thrilled to bring his expertise and leadership to the Guardant Health board," said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health's CEO and co-founder. "His experience will be extremely valuable as we expand our business with pharma partners, and confront the challenges of the extraordinary growth we anticipate. Ian is one of the world's most respected biotech executives, and an expert on innovation, organizational development, and scaling."

Guardant Health introduced Guardant360, the first and most validated comprehensive liquid biopsy, in 2014. It has since been used by more than 3,000 oncologists to identify somatic genomic alterations associated with targeted therapies in the tumor DNA of more than 30,000 patients with advanced cancer.

"Guardant Health's leadership in comprehensive liquid biopsies gives it a unique foundation for developing tools across the cancer-care continuum, including the very difficult challenge of creating an accurate, non-invasive early detection test," Clark said. "I expect Guardant's influx of cancer genomic data to drive profound advances in our collective understanding of cancer and cancer management. And I'm excited to help make sure these innovations bring as much benefit to cancer patients as possible."

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is focused on conquering cancer by using its breakthrough blood-based assays, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Using both molecular and digital tools, Guardant Health is addressing challenges across the cancer care continuum. The company has raised more than $200 million from leading venture capital firms. Its first product, Guardant360, came to market in 2014, and is now the most validated and sensitive comprehensive liquid biopsy commercially available. In 2016, it announced Project LUNAR, an effort to apply Guardant Health's technology platform to early detection, recurrence monitoring, and assessing minimal residual disease.

Media Contact: press@guardanthealth.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ian-clark-joins-guardant-health-board-of-directors-300386944.html

SOURCE Guardant Health