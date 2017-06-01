California Life Sciences Association Community Congratulates Congresswoman Mimi Walters On Appointment To Prestigious House Energy & Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California
Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the premier statewide public
policy and business leadership organization representing California’s
leading life sciences innovators, issued the following statement
congratulating Congresswoman Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) on her appointment
to the prestigious U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce. This
statement can be attributed to Todd Gillenwater, CLSA’s Executive Vice
President of Advocacy & External Relations:
“California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) congratulates Congresswoman
Mimi Walters on her appointment to the prestigious House Energy and
Commerce Committee, which holds broad authority and jurisdiction over
matters that are critical to the continued success of California’s life
sciences sector, such as FDA regulatory policy and this year’s renewal
of FDA drug and device user fee programs, biomedical research policy and
the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services (CMS) coverage and payment policies.
“Throughout her career as a public servant, and as exemplified in her
first two years in Congress, Mimi Walters has distinguished herself
through principled and thoughtful leadership on policies that bolster
biomedical research, investment and innovation. Because of this
commitment, we were privileged to present
her with a CLSA Visionary Award in 2016.
“On behalf of our membership and California’s statewide life sciences
community – a sector which employs nearly 300,000 Californians including
over 43,000 in and around her district in Orange County – we
congratulate Congresswoman Walters on this appointment, and look forward
to working with her and the Energy & Commerce Committee to advance
policies that improve patient health and well-being.”
View
press release recognizing Walters as CLSA’s 2016 Visionary Award
Winner.
