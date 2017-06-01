California Life Sciences Association Community Congratulates Congresswoman Mimi Walters On Appointment To Prestigious House Energy & Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the premier statewide public policy and business leadership organization representing California’s leading life sciences innovators, issued the following statement congratulating Congresswoman Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) on her appointment to the prestigious U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce. This statement can be attributed to Todd Gillenwater, CLSA’s Executive Vice President of Advocacy & External Relations:

“California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) congratulates Congresswoman Mimi Walters on her appointment to the prestigious House Energy and Commerce Committee, which holds broad authority and jurisdiction over matters that are critical to the continued success of California’s life sciences sector, such as FDA regulatory policy and this year’s renewal of FDA drug and device user fee programs, biomedical research policy and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) coverage and payment policies.

“Throughout her career as a public servant, and as exemplified in her first two years in Congress, Mimi Walters has distinguished herself through principled and thoughtful leadership on policies that bolster biomedical research, investment and innovation. Because of this commitment, we were privileged to present her with a CLSA Visionary Award in 2016.

“On behalf of our membership and California’s statewide life sciences community – a sector which employs nearly 300,000 Californians including over 43,000 in and around her district in Orange County – we congratulate Congresswoman Walters on this appointment, and look forward to working with her and the Energy & Commerce Committee to advance policies that improve patient health and well-being.”

View press release recognizing Walters as CLSA’s 2016 Visionary Award Winner.

To learn more about California's life sciences industry, visit www.CALifeSciencesIndustry.com.

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.