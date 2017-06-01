Metabolon To Work With Innventis To Study Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in metabolomics, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with InnVentis Ltd. to apply metabolomics in individuals with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis. InnVentis aims to bring together multi-omics technologies with clinical data and machine learning to enable precision medicine for these conditions.



Metabolomics is the study of small molecules called metabolites and is a powerful phenotyping technology for precision medicine. It measures changes in metabolite levels and maps them to the appropriate biochemical pathways to give clinicians a better understanding of health and the influences of genes, microbiome, diet, lifestyle and drug treatment.

Generating molecular maps of distinct health and disease states may enable treatment or even prevention of chronic inflammatory diseases, where therapeutic decision is currently based on trial and error. Treatment strategies often fail to manage the disease or adequately match patients with optimal therapy. Chronic arthritic diseases cost the U.S. an estimated $128 billion annually, and half the patients lose their ability to continue to work. Chronic inflammation is a major driver for almost all chronic debilitating diseases and subsequent death.

“We’re working with InnVentis to expand the knowledge we can apply toward chronic inflammatory diseases, starting with studies of rheumatoid arthritis,” said John Ryals, PhD, Metabolon CEO. “Our goal is to use our proprietary technology in conjunction with InnVentis’s platform to provide a more accurate health assessment of patients, as well as clinically useful information. Metabolomics may help answer key biological questions about these complex disorders and improve personalized treatment.”

The InnVentis platform combines data with cutting-edge algorithms to create actionable insights through cost-efficient sourcing of multi-omics and clinical analytics, use of machine learning, and stringent sample and data collection control.

“Metabolomics has proven to be a most powerful technology to identify specific subgroups of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, and we are honored to work with Metabolon, the leader in the field,” said Thomas Wilckens, MD, CEO of InnVentis. “By combining metabolomics with other ‘omics that are ready for exponential scale, InnVentis aims to enable novel, real-time disease management for clinicians and patients. This will include drug responder identification upon first diagnosis, as well as drug dosing management, using a more comprehensive solution built on the Internet of Things (IoT).”

About InnVentis

InnVentis, an Israel-based company, was founded as an innovation project to build a vertically integrated platform to enable precision medicine to treat and prevent inflammation-caused diseases. Its unique science and technology aim to develop diagnostics and inform disease management, as well as treatment and intervention in preclinical stages. The company is also working to generate reference databases that may enable biopharmaceutical companies to identify responder subgroups in early clinical development and responders to marketed drugs, ranging from anti-TNF and IL-6 inhibitors to biosimilars or even nutraceuticals. Its management team is comprised of leading experts with converging domain competence, ranging from IoT and artificial intelligence to drug discovery and diagnostics. In addition, its strategic and scientific advisors represent leaders in industry and academia. For more information, please visit www.innventis-pharma.com. Updates can also be found on the Precision Medicine Insight group or Twitter.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the world’s leading health technology company focused on the use of metabolomics in precision medicine and life sciences research. This powerful tool for assessing health is based on proprietary platforms and informatics that deliver biomarker discoveries, innovative diagnostic tests, and ground-breaking partnerships in genomics-based health initiatives. Metabolon’s expertise is also accelerating research and product development across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer products, agriculture and nutrition industries, as well as academic and government organizations. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

