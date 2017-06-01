Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (CCM) Announces Completion Of Private Offering By Its Subsidiary, Meizhong Jiahe Hospital Management Corp. Ltd

BEIJING, Jan 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a leading specialty hospital management solution provider and operator of the largest network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Meizhong Jiahe Hospital Management Corp. Ltd ("MHM"), previously known as CMS Hospital Management Co., Ltd, has completed two rounds of the private offering of additional shares and received proceeds of approximately RMB141.67 million. MHM plans to use the proceeds of the private offering for its internal restructuring and working capital and general corporate purposes.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solution provider and operator of the largest network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated a network of 123 centers with 73 hospital partners that spanned 52 cities and 25 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. As part of its high-end cancer hospital development strategy and oversea business extension, the Company acquired Concord Cancer Hospital, a private hospital in Singapore in April, 2015. For more information, please see http://ir.concordmedical.com.

