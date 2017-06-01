MGC Diagnostics Corporation To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results On Wednesday, January 25, 2017

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NasdaqCM: MGCD), a global medical technology company, today scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016, ended October 31, 2016. The call will be at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 after the markets close on January 25, 2017.

Participants can dial (844) 861-5496 or (412) 317-6578 to access the conference call, or listen via a live Internet webcast on the Company's website at www.mgcdiagnostics.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10098043, through February 1, 2017. A webcast replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's website at www.mgcdiagnostics.com for 90 days.

About MGC Diagnostics

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ: MGCD) is a global medical technology company dedicated to cardiorespiratory health solutions. The Company, through its Medical Graphics Corporation and Medisoft SA subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive diagnostic systems. This portfolio of products provides solutions for disease detection, integrated care, and wellness across the spectrum of cardiorespiratory healthcare. The Company's products are sold internationally through distributors and in the United States through a direct sales force targeting heart and lung specialists located in hospitals, university-based medical centers, medical clinics, physicians' offices, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and clinical research organizations (CROs). For more information about MGC Diagnostics, visit www.mgcdiagnostics.com.

