Replikins, Ltd. Analysis Identifies High Number Of Genomic Mutations In Zika In 2016

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of 49 strains in the Zika genome identified by Replikin structures (as of Dec 4, 2016) show a high number of genomic mutations. More specifically, the lack of a precipitous drop in the global Zika Replikin Count indicates that the Zika epidemic is on an endemic course. (See attached figure.)

By contrast, at the height of the Ebola outbreak in October 2014, there was a sudden drop in the gene Replikin Count to pre-outbreak levels. This drop predicted the outbreak's cessation, which began in January 2015 (1). As of December 4, 2016, a low genomic Replikin Count in Ebola continues.

Replikins, gene structures related to rapid replication, increase and decrease in concentration in relation to virus outbreaks and their cessation respectively. Increases in Replikin Counts (number of Replikins per 100 amino acids in the genome) have signaled outbreaks one to three years in advance and their decrease cessation in the influenza H1N1 pandemic of 2009, the Ebola outbreak of 2014, the Zika outbreak of 2015-16 (Figure), outbreaks of H5N1, Yellow fever, Hanta, Bunyaviruses, and other emerging viruses (1-6).

Replikins gene surveillance provides more time to prepare for specific virus outbreaks with public health measures and more accuracy in targeting the gene of the invading pathogen.

