CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- STERIBITE, LLC, a medical device company focused on developing unique, disposable surgical instruments, today announced it has closed its offering and raised over $1.5 million to help support the launch of its first product, the STERIBITE DISPOSABLE KERRISON RONGUER.

STERIBITE, LLC Chief Executive Officer John A. Redmond said: "We are extremely pleased with the response to our offering. STERIBITE will provide a comprehensive solution to market challenges with surgical instruments that address the need for disposable, ergonomic and cost-effective instruments that maximize time and minimize infection risks for difficult to clean and maintain instruments."

STERIBITE, LLC is a privately held medical device company and was developed by RJR Surgical, Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio based company.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steribite-announces-close-of-private-placement-memorandum-300386642.html

SOURCE STERIBITE, LLC