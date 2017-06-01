Dermira (DERM) Provides Corporate Update

Treatment period for DRM04 ARIDO trial completed

Phase 3 acne clinical program for olumacostat glasaretil initiated

Topline data for third and final CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) Phase 3 trial expected first quarter of 2017

Chief Commercial Officer appointed

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated therapies to improve the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases, today provided an update on its clinical development programs and recent leadership additions.

“In 2016, Dermira made tremendous progress as an organization, announcing positive clinical results from all three of our late-stage clinical programs,” said Tom Wiggans, chairman and chief executive officer of Dermira. “As we prepare for 2017, we look forward to a number of milestones, including potential marketing applications for CIMZIA and DRM04 and focusing on enrolling our Phase 3 acne clinical program.”

Clinical Pipeline Update and Key Milestones

Completed treatment period for DRM04 ARIDO trial – In December 2016, the treatment period for ARIDO, an open-label Phase 3 trial assessing the long-term safety of DRM04, was completed. Based on a preliminary review, the safety and tolerability profile for DRM04 appears consistent with what was observed in the ATMOS-1 and ATMOS-2 Phase 3 clinical trials.



– In December 2016, the treatment period for ARIDO, an open-label Phase 3 trial assessing the long-term safety of DRM04, was completed. Based on a preliminary review, the safety and tolerability profile for DRM04 appears consistent with what was observed in the ATMOS-1 and ATMOS-2 Phase 3 clinical trials. Initiated olumacostat glasaretil Phase 3 clinical program – In January 2017, Dermira announced dosing of the first patients in the Phase 3 program evaluating the safety and efficacy of olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01), a novel small molecule designed to reduce sebum production following topical application, in patients with acne vulgaris. The Phase 3 clinical program consists of two randomized, multi-center, double-blind, parallel-group, vehicle-controlled trials, CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, which are expected to enroll a total of approximately 1,400 patients ages nine and older with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris at approximately 100 sites in the United States, Canada and Australia. The Phase 3 program also will include an open-label study, CLARITUDE, assessing the long-term safety of olumacostat glasaretil, in which patients from either of the two Phase 3 studies will be permitted to continue to receive treatment for up to an additional 36 weeks. Topline results from CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2 are expected in the first half of 2018.



– In January 2017, Dermira announced dosing of the first patients in the Phase 3 program evaluating the safety and efficacy of olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01), a novel small molecule designed to reduce sebum production following topical application, in patients with acne vulgaris. The Phase 3 clinical program consists of two randomized, multi-center, double-blind, parallel-group, vehicle-controlled trials, CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, which are expected to enroll a total of approximately 1,400 patients ages nine and older with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris at approximately 100 sites in the United States, Canada and Australia. The Phase 3 program also will include an open-label study, CLARITUDE, assessing the long-term safety of olumacostat glasaretil, in which patients from either of the two Phase 3 studies will be permitted to continue to receive treatment for up to an additional 36 weeks. Topline results from CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2 are expected in the first half of 2018. Topline results from final Phase 3 CIMZIA trial expected in first quarter of 2017 – Topline results from CIMPACT, the third and final trial of the CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) Phase 3 psoriasis program, are expected in the first quarter of 2017. Subject to positive results from the CIMPACT trial, Dermira and UCB S.A. plan to submit data from the Phase 3 program to regulatory authorities to support potential approvals for CIMIZIA as a treatment option for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Dermira and UCB previously announced topline results from CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2, two identical, Phase 3, multi-center, placebo-controlled clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA in adult patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. In both the CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 trials, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints compared to placebo for both treatment doses. CIMZIA is not currently approved for the treatment of psoriasis by any regulatory authority worldwide.



– Topline results from CIMPACT, the third and final trial of the CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) Phase 3 psoriasis program, are expected in the first quarter of 2017. Subject to positive results from the CIMPACT trial, Dermira and UCB S.A. plan to submit data from the Phase 3 program to regulatory authorities to support potential approvals for CIMIZIA as a treatment option for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Dermira and UCB previously announced topline results from CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2, two identical, Phase 3, multi-center, placebo-controlled clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of CIMZIA in adult patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. In both the CIMPASI-1 and CIMPASI-2 trials, CIMZIA demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints compared to placebo for both treatment doses. CIMZIA is not currently approved for the treatment of psoriasis by any regulatory authority worldwide. Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DRM04 expected in second half of 2017 – Subject to a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and other registration-enabling activities, Dermira plans to submit a marketing application to the FDA for approval of DRM04 for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis in the second half of 2017.

Recent Leadership Updates

Appointed Lori Lyons-Williams as Chief Commercial Officer – In January 2017, Dermira announced the appointment of Ms. Lyons-Williams, who will be responsible for developing and implementing the commercial strategy for Dermira’s Phase 3 product candidates: CIMZIA, in collaboration with UCB, DRM04 and olumacostat glasaretil. Ms. Lyons-Williams joined after a 15-year tenure in various leadership positions at Allergan, Inc.



– In January 2017, Dermira announced the appointment of Ms. Lyons-Williams, who will be responsible for developing and implementing the commercial strategy for Dermira’s Phase 3 product candidates: CIMZIA, in collaboration with UCB, DRM04 and olumacostat glasaretil. Ms. Lyons-Williams joined after a 15-year tenure in various leadership positions at Allergan, Inc. Expanded Board of Directors – In January 2017, Dermira announced the election of Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Patient Value Unit Head at UCB S.A., to its board of directors. Mr. Caeymaex leads the worldwide development and commercialization of innovative patient-oriented solutions for people suffering from various auto-immune disorders and skin conditions. Mark McDade, who formerly served as an Executive Vice President and the Chief Operating Officer of UCB, had been UCB’s designee to Dermira’s board of directors since 2014. Mr. McDade will continue to serve as a director on Dermira’s board.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated therapies to improve the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases. Dermira’s portfolio includes three Phase 3 product candidates that target significant unmet needs and market opportunities: CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), in development in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; DRM04, in development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); and olumacostat glasaretil, in development for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit www.dermira.com.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website (www.dermira.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc-) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira’s website and LinkedIn page in addition to following its SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements with respect to timing expectations for the receipt and announcement of topline efficacy and safety data from the CIMPACT study; expectations regarding results from the CIMZIA Phase 3 clinical trial program; the potential submission of marketing applications for CIMIZIA and DRM04 and the timing expectations for such applications; potential approval of CIMZIA as a treatment option for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; potential approval of DRM04 for the treatment of axillary hyperhidrosis; the design, description of and enrollment expectations for the olumacostat glasaretil Phase 3 program; the successful completion of, and timing expectations for the receipt of data from, the olumacostat glasaretil Phase 3 program; the anticipated safety and tolerability profile for DRM04 based on preliminary review of results from the ARIDO trial; and the potential commercialization of Dermira’s product candidates. These statements deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the design, implementation and outcomes of Dermira’s clinical trials, including related to further analysis of the results of our studies; the outcome of future discussions with regulatory authorities relating to Dermira’s clinical programs; Dermira’s dependence on third-party clinical research organizations, manufacturers and suppliers; Dermira’s ability to attract and retain key employees; Dermira’s ability to obtain necessary additional capital; and Dermira’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Dermira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Dermira’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Dermira makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Dermira’s forward-looking statements. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Dermira undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts: Media: Erica Jefferson Senior Director, Head of Corporate Communications 650-421-7216 erica.jefferson@dermira.com Investors: Andrew Guggenhime Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 650.421.7200 investors@dermira.com Robert H. Uhl Westwicke Partners Managing Director 858.356.5932 robert.uhl@westwicke.com