For Healthcare CEOs In Early 2017, It’s Hasta La Vista, Baby
1/6/2017 8:02:47 AM
The new year is all of five days old, and already there has been a lot of carnage in healthcare boardrooms. At least four healthcare executives have either resigned, been fired or taken on a lesser role since the first of the year — and a major federal healthcare leader may be out soon, too.
Politico Pro tweeted Thursday afternoon that National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins “expects to step down.”
