Optical Waveguides Give Soft Robotic Hand A Sense Of Touch, Cornell University Study
1/6/2017 7:58:51 AM
Soft robotic components, powered by liquid flowing in and out of them, have numerous advantages over rigid and motor activated devices. Benefits for prosthetics include their lightness, a more natural feel, and structural simplicity. One limitation, though, has been the difficulty of integrating sensitive sensors into soft and stretchable fingers of robotic hands that would be used to relay the tactile nature of what’s being touched.
Engineers at Cornell University have now reported on a novel robotic hand built of soft components that is sensitive enough to distinguish between ripe and green tomatoes.
