Stephanie Hallam Joins Claritas Genomics As Vice President Of Molecular Diagnostics

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Claritas Genomics announced Stephanie Hallam, PhD, FACMG, MBA joined the company on November 29, 2016 as Vice President of Molecular Diagnostics.

Dr. Hallam has over twenty years of management and leadership experience in major commercial and academic molecular diagnostic laboratories including Genzyme Genetics, Athena Diagnostics, the University of Utah, and the University of Colorado. Since 2012, Dr. Hallam held the position of Vice President of Laboratory Operations and Medical Director at Good Start Genetics.

Dr. Hallam is board certified by the American Board of Medical Genetics, a fellow of the American College of Medical Genetics, holds a Certificate of Qualification from the New York State Department of Health, and has a Master's degree in Business Administration. Dr. Hallam is active on committees and panels for the American College of Medical Genetics, Association for Molecular Pathology, and Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute.

"Stephanie's deep experience in clinical molecular diagnostics, as well as her commitment to quality and best practice make her a perfect addition to Claritas," said David Margulies MD, Executive Chair of Claritas's Board of Directors. "We are very pleased Stephanie has joined our company."

About Claritas Genomics

Claritas Genomics was created by leading pediatric medical centers Boston Children's Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital in partnership with Cerner Corp, WuxiNextCode Genomics, and ThermoFisher Scientific to serve children affected with complex genetic disorders by providing timely and accurate results, resolving families' long search for answers. By combining clinical expertise of the worlds best pediatric specialist with innovative best in class information and genomic platform solutions, Claritas' mission is to improve patient care and enable new discoveries for pediatric precision medicine.

Now is the time to integrate genomics into clinical practice to inform, guide and improve medical treatment for kids around the world.

