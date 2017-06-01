|
Liquid Biopsy For Lung Cancer Provides Rapid Results At Low Cost And No Trauma, Stanford University Study
1/6/2017 7:57:10 AM
Lung cancers tend to develop rapidly, changing how they respond to medication in unexpected ways. This makes it hard to decide which treatments are most effective without trying them first, resulting in lost time and missed opportunities. Biopsies and CT scans are the most commonly used methods of evaluating whether a treatment is working. Biopsies are invasive and can only be done infrequently, while CT scans offer limited information and expose the patient to X-ray radiation.
