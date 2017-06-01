Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Release: The Endopredict Test Receives Positive Coverage Decisions From Multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield Affiliate Plans

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced that multiple Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) affiliate plans have issued positive coverage determinations for EndoPredict®, including Independence Blue Cross, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. These five BCBS plans provide coverage for an additional 12 million patients in the United States. EndoPredict is a second-generation, multigene test that is designed to predict disease recurrence in patients diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We are excited to see that payers are increasingly recognizing the level and quality of clinical evidence supporting the EndoPredict test for patients with breast cancer,” said Johnathan M. Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Genetic Laboratories. “EndoPredict ‘markedly outperformed’ the first-generation test in a large, head-to-head study recently presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December. We are confident that EndoPredict will provide improved health outcomes and value for both patients and payers.”

These coverage decisions follow a recent positive review by Evidence Street, which provides technical assessments of medical technologies for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Affiliated plans of the Association insure one in three Americans. Evidence Street’s review found that the EndoPredict test results in a meaningful improvement in the net health outcomes in node-negative breast cancer patients.

In aggregate, payers in the United States now cover the EndoPredict test for more than 32 million patients. Myriad previously announced plans to launch EndoPredict in the United States in the first half of calendar year 2017. EndoPredict is marketed outside the United States and has been used to guide treatment selection in more than 13,000 patients.

EndoPredict is a second-generation, multigene test designed to predict disease recurrence in patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The test provides physicians with information to devise personalized treatment plans for their patients. EndoPredict has been validated in approximately 4,000 patients with node-negative and node-positive cancer and has been used clinically in over 13,000 patients. In contrast to the first-generation multigene prognostic test (i.e., Oncotype Dx), EndoPredict detects the likelihood of late metastases (i.e., metastasis formation after more than five years) and, therefore, can guide treatment decisions regarding the need for chemotherapy, as well as extended anti-hormonal therapy. Accordingly, therapy decisions backed by EndoPredict confer a high level of diagnostic safety. For more information, please visit: www.endopredictusa.com.

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

