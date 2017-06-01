TLC Therapeutics, LLC Announces Multi-Product Licensing And Manufacturing Agreement With Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BTGC)

BALTIMORE, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TLC Therapeutics, LLC, a Baltimore-based pharmaceutical company, announces the execution of an exclusive, multi-product licensing and manufacturing agreement with Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, an UK-based oral liquid manufacturing specialist and wholly-owned subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc.

Vikram Seoni, CEO of TLC Therapeutics, stated, "We are pleased to announce this collaboration as it creates an immediate late-stage pipeline and strong development platform for our company. This partnership gives TLC the unique opportunity to commercialize a portfolio of novel oral liquid products, which are licensed and commercially available in multiple European markets but have not yet been submitted to the FDA."

Phil Thompson, Commercial Director at Rosemont, said, "We are excited to work with TLC Therapeutics to potentially expand our product offerings in the US. This collaboration creates an opportunity to rapidly commercialize a portfolio of novel and much-needed medicines in the world's largest pharmaceutical market."

About TLC Therapeutics

TLC Therapeutics is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products with unique dosage forms that address unmet needs.

About Rosemont Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1967, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals is a specialty and generic prescription pharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and marketing of oral liquid formulations. Rosemont is headquartered in Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom and has been part of Perrigo Company plc since 2013. Rosemont currently manufactures and supplies more than 140 oral liquid formulations to markets across the globe.

