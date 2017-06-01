 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Sanofi (SNY) Investors Have Worst Day In Six Months



1/6/2017 7:51:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Sanofi (SNY) led France's benchmark CAC 40 lower Friday after a U.S. court barred the sale of the pharmaceutical maker's new anti-cholesterol drug Praluent until two patents held by rival Amgen (AMGN) expire.

Sanofi, the commercial partner to Tarrytown, N.Y.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) , which discovered the drug, said in a statement that the two companies consider Amgen's patents "invalid" and plan to appeal the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware's Thursday ruling in favour of Amgen's competing drug, Repatha.

Read at The Street.com
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 