Regeneron (REGN) Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Banned From U.S. Market in Stunning Loss to Amgen (AMGN) in Patent Case

A federal judge has banned the sale of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, handing a surprise and overwhelming victory to Amgen (AMGN) and its competing drug Repatha in a long-running patent lawsuit.Amgen had already won the trial in which Regeneron was shown to have infringed on two patents covering a class of cholesterol-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors. Regeneron markets Praluent with the French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) .Thursday night's ruling by the judge in the case centered on the penalty Regeneron would have to pay to Amgen.