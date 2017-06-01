|
Regeneron (REGN) Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Banned From U.S. Market in Stunning Loss to Amgen (AMGN) in Patent Case
1/6/2017 7:38:46 AM
A federal judge has banned the sale of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, handing a surprise and overwhelming victory to Amgen (AMGN) and its competing drug Repatha in a long-running patent lawsuit.
Amgen had already won the trial in which Regeneron was shown to have infringed on two patents covering a class of cholesterol-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors. Regeneron markets Praluent with the French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) .
Thursday night's ruling by the judge in the case centered on the penalty Regeneron would have to pay to Amgen.
