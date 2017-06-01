|
Coca-Cola Accused Of Using Tobacco Industry Tactics To Mislead Public Over Health Effects Of Its Fizzy Drinks
Coca-Cola has been accused of using tactics similar to the tobacco industry in minimising the damaging health effects of its fizzy drinks and deceiving customers.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis Project accused Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, of misleading customers, including children, regarding the health risks of consuming sugary drinks such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.
