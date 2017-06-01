Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
5 Biotechs That Could be Big Takeover Targets in 2017
Tweet
1/6/2017
After a very tough year for the biotech stocks last year, they initially jumped after the election of Donald Trump as investors hoped that the rhetoric on drug pricing would taper off. The gains quickly dissipated as Trump also said drug pricing and health care costs as a whole were too high and need to come down. So the question for investors that like the space is where to look for alpha this year.
Rumors Have
Pfizer
(PFE) Eyeing This SoCal Biotech
SoCal Biotech
Arena
(ARNA) Officially Bails on Weight Loss Drug to Focus on New Products
Embattled
Theranos
Gets a New Landlord
5 December 2016 Deals That Fueled Big Biotech Run-Ups On
Wall Street
Gilead
(GILD)'s New Hire Fuels Talk of an Acquisition
Shire
(SHPG) Sells RNA Therapy Program to
RaNA Therapeutics
for Stake in Company
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ) Deal Could Break Up
Actelion
(ALIOF.PK) Into Two Companies
PixarBio
CEO Makes $77 Million Takeover Bid for His Old Company
InVivo Therapeutics
(NVIV)
This is Why
Actelion
(ALIOF.PK) Canceled Its Appearance at the
J.P. Morgan
Conference Next Week
Novartis AG
(NVS) Rumored to Be Buying
Intercept Pharma
(ICPT)
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions