|
Louisiana Lawyers Sue Milberg Over Vioxx Fees, Seek Up To $10.6 Million
1/6/2017 7:26:19 AM
A Louisiana law firm known for representing investors in securities fraud class actions claims it is being shortchanged by a leading class action firm it teamed with to sue the maker of the painkiller Vioxx.
In November, Kahn Swick & Foti LLC, considered one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms, filed its lawsuit against Milberg LLP in the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans.
“Through misrepresentation and the omission of true information, and in bad faith, Milberg induced KSF to enter into a joint venture to jointly prosecute the Merck litigation, in conjunction with KSF’s hand-selected affiliate New Jersey counsel, despite knowing always that it was under investigation by the United States Attorney concerning a conspiracy and kickback scheme in which it had engaged for over two decades, which also included obstructing justice, perjury, bribery and fraud,” attorneys for KSF wrote in the Nov. 21 complaint.
comments powered by