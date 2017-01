Good riddance to 2016, and a warm embrace to 2017–or so is the sentiment of most biotech investors as they head into the 35th annual JPM Healthcare Conference. Many have bemoaned last year as an abysmal one for biotech (here, here), and it certainly was tough for the public markets.But while it had its challenges, 2016 was a strong year by many metrics for those of us in the biopharma venture ecosystem.